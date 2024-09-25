Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup

The New York Rangers scored five goals in a 5:59 span late in the third period to rally for a 6-4 win against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.

Chris Kreider and Zac Jones each had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Trouba had two assists for the Rangers (2-0-0). Igor Shesterkin allowed two goals on 18 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jonathan Quick, who made eight saves.

Mathew Barzal scored twice, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his debut for the Islanders (1-1-0). Semyon Varlamov stopped all 10 shots he faced before being replaced midway through the second period by Henrik Tikkanen, who allowed five goals on 13 shots.

Filip Chytil got the Rangers to within 4-2 with a power-play goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Jones scored his second of the game at 17:48 to cut it to 4-3.

Kreider scored 53 seconds later to tie it 4-4, and Adam Edstrom scored 41 seconds after that to put the Rangers in front 5-4 at 18:22.

Kreider then scored his second of the game into an empty net to make it 6-4 at 19:49.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the second period, burying a return pass from Duclair on a 2-on-1 while short-handed.

Grant Hutton scored 40 seconds later to make it 2-0.

Barzal scored his second of the period at 15:48 to extend the lead to 3-0. He skated into the right circle on a rush and beat Quick short side under his left arm.

Jones made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 6:09 of the third period, but Bo Horvat responded at 7:24 to push the lead to 4-1.