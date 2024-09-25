Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup

The New York Rangers scored five goals in a 5:59 span late in the third period to rally for a 6-4 win against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.

Chris Kreider and Zac Jones each had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Trouba had two assists for the Rangers (2-0-0). Igor Shesterkin allowed two goals on 18 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jonathan Quick, who made eight saves.

Mathew Barzal scored twice, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his debut for the Islanders (1-1-0). Semyon Varlamov stopped all 10 shots he faced before being replaced midway through the second period by Henrik Tikkanen, who allowed five goals on 13 shots.

Filip Chytil got the Rangers to within 4-2 with a power-play goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Jones scored his second of the game at 17:48 to cut it to 4-3.

Kreider scored 53 seconds later to tie it 4-4, and Adam Edstrom scored 41 seconds after that to put the Rangers in front 5-4 at 18:22.

Kreider then scored his second of the game into an empty net to make it 6-4 at 19:49.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the second period, burying a return pass from Duclair on a 2-on-1 while short-handed.

Grant Hutton scored 40 seconds later to make it 2-0.

Barzal scored his second of the period at 15:48 to extend the lead to 3-0. He skated into the right circle on a rush and beat Quick short side under his left arm.

Jones made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 6:09 of the third period, but Bo Horvat responded at 7:24 to push the lead to 4-1.

Bruins 4, Capitals 2: Joonas Korpisalo stopped all seven shots he faced for the Boston Bruins in their win against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden in Boston.

Korpisalo was making his debut with the Bruins after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the trade for goaltender Linus Ullmark on June 24.

Riley Tufte, Fabian Lysell, Patrick Brown and Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins (1-1-0). Michael DiPietro made 13 saves after replacing Korpisalo midway through the second period.

Connor McMichael and Andrew Cristall scored, and Hunter Shepard made 15 saves for the Capitals (0-2-0). Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 19, had an assist in his debut with the team.

Tufte gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first period.

Lysell made it 2-0 at 2:59 of the second period. He roofed a shot from the left face-off dot with one second remaining on a power play.

Brown pushed the lead to 3-0 at 9:46 with a one-timer from the high slot.

McMichael cut it to 3-1 at 11:00, but Brazeau extended the lead to 4-1 at 2:12 of the third period when he batted in the puck near the edge of the crease.

Cristall scored with 44 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Recap: Capitals @ Bruins 9.24.24

Canadiens 3, Devils 0: Michael Pezzetta scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in their win against the New Jersey Devils at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Nick Suzuki also scored, and William Trudeau had two assists for the Canadiens (2-0-0). Sam Montembeault made 11 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Connor Hughes, who made 13 saves.

Jake Allen started and stopped 12 of 13 shots for the Devils (0-2-0). Nico Daws made 14 saves in relief.

Pezzetta gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 2:42 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle.

Suzuki extended it to 2-0 at 15:07 of the third period, redirecting Trudeau’s pass from the blue line in front.

Pezzetta scored his second goal into an empty net with 23 seconds remaining for the 3-0 final.

Sabres 3, Penguins 2: Graham Slaggert, Nikita Novikov and Anton Wahlberg scored for the Buffalo Sabres in their win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Tyler Tullio had two assists for the Sabres (3-0-0). Michael Houser made 17 saves on 19 shots before being replaced by Scott Ratzlaff, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third period.

Jack St. Ivany and Kevin Hayes scored for the Penguins (0-2-0). Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 16 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Joel Blomqvist, who stopped all 11 shots he faced.

St. Ivany gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the first period, jamming in a rebound that got behind Houser.

Slaggert tied it 1-1 at 12:43 by redirecting Zach Metsa’s wrist shot from the right point.

Novikov put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 14:39 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Hayes tied it 2-2 at 4:32 of the second period on a rebound in the crease.

Wahlberg put Buffalo back in front 3-2 with a power-play goal at 6:42, capitalizing on a rebound in front.

Recap: Sabres @ Penguins 9.24.24

Senators 2, Maple Leafs 1: Zack Ostapchuk's short-handed goal midway through the third period gave the Ottawa Senators the win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Ostapchuk stole a pass from Nicolas Mattinen in the Maple Leafs' zone before scoring with his backhand to put the Senators in front 2-1 at 12:36.

Jake Sanderson also scored for Ottawa (2-0-0). Anton Forsberg played the entire game and made 19 saves.

Alex Steeves scored for Toronto (0-1-1). Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Dennis Hildeby, who made 10 saves.

Steeves gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period, burying a loose puck after a face-off in the left circle.

Sanderson tied the game 1-1 at 16:27 with a wrist shot.

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Senators 9.24.24

Hurricanes 2, Lightning 1: Aleksi Heimosalmi scored with 45 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Tampa Bay Lightning in the preseason opener for each team at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Heimosalmi scored with a wrist shot from the right point.

Anttoni Honka also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves for the Hurricanes.

Logan Brown scored for the Lightning. Matt Tomkins made five saves on six shots before being replaced by Brandon Halverson (10 saves) midway through the second period.

Brown gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 9:42 of the first period, shooting through traffic from the top of the left circle.

Honka tied it 1-1 at 8:14 of second period. He carried the puck up from his own zone, deked a defender and scored from the right hash marks.

Skyler Brind’Amour was 7-for-14 on face-offs in 14:10 of ice time in his first NHL game playing for his father, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. The 25-year-old forward, who is on a professional tryout, played against his dad and the Hurricanes while with the Florida Panthers in the 2023-24 preseason. He has not played an NHL regular-season game.

