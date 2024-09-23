Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

Benson, Krebs each has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Blue Jackets

krebs_092324

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs each had a goal and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Monday.

Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Bowen Byram, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka each had two assists for Buffalo (2-0-0). Devon Levi made 25 saves.

Mathieu Olivier scored for Columbus, which was playing its first game of the preseason. Jet Greaves started and allowed three goals on 15 shots before being replaced in the third period by Evan Gardner, who made 11 saves on 14 shots.

Power gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play.

Olivier tied it 1-1 at 11:34, jamming in a loose puck at the edge of the crease.

Benson put the Sabres back in front 2-1 at 5:15 of the second period, and Krebs made it 3-1 at 10:40 with a shot from the right circle on a rush.

Cozens extended the lead to 4-1 at 2:34 of the third period, scoring from the low slot off a turnaround pass from Benson.

Mattias Samuelsson made it 5-1 at 5:23 with a shot from a sharp angle from the bottom of the right circle.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored with a backhand in front at 7:00 for the 6-1 final.

Latest News

O'Connor signs 6-year contract extension with Avalanche

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boldy week to week for Wild with lower-body injury

Prime Video announces talent for Monday Night Hockey, Coast to Coast

Guy Gaudreau serves as guest coach at Flyers practice

Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Arniel enjoying ‘smooth transition’ as Jets coach

Flames goalies set for ‘open competition’ in camp after Markstrom trade

Quinn Hughes meets 105-year-old Canucks fan after scrimmage 

Celebrini feels right at home in 1st game in San Jose with Sharks

Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions prime New Jersey for playoff push

Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs