Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs each had a goal and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Monday.

Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Bowen Byram, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka each had two assists for Buffalo (2-0-0). Devon Levi made 25 saves.

Mathieu Olivier scored for Columbus, which was playing its first game of the preseason. Jet Greaves started and allowed three goals on 15 shots before being replaced in the third period by Evan Gardner, who made 11 saves on 14 shots.

Power gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play.

Olivier tied it 1-1 at 11:34, jamming in a loose puck at the edge of the crease.

Benson put the Sabres back in front 2-1 at 5:15 of the second period, and Krebs made it 3-1 at 10:40 with a shot from the right circle on a rush.

Cozens extended the lead to 4-1 at 2:34 of the third period, scoring from the low slot off a turnaround pass from Benson.

Mattias Samuelsson made it 5-1 at 5:23 with a shot from a sharp angle from the bottom of the right circle.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored with a backhand in front at 7:00 for the 6-1 final.