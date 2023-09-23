Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

Logan Cooley scored in his preseason debut when the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 in the NHL's preseason opener as part of the 2023 Global Series -- Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Cooley scored to make it 4-1 at 11:40 of the second period, spinning away from defenseman Andreas Englund at the right face-off circle before cutting to the net and lifting a shot past Pheonix Copley.

Clayton Keller had a goal and assist, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton scored, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves for Arizona.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored for the Kings. Pheonix Copley made 12 saves over the first two periods, and David Rittich made three saves in the third period.

Keller scored for a 1-0 lead 1:48 into the second period before Maccelli made it 2-0 at 8:22.

Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 9:08 before Crouse and Cooley scored 21 seconds apart for a 4-1 lead midway through the period.

Arvidsson scored at 14:33 of the second to make it 4-2 and Moore got Los Angeles within 4-3 at 16:12.

Hayton scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

The teams will conclude the Global Series with a second game at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Blues 3, Coyotes 2: Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist when the St. Louis Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich and Oskar Sunqvist scored for St. Louis. Vadim Zherenko made 20 saves after replacing Joel Hoeffer (six saves) to start the second period.

Zach Sanford had a goal and an assist for Arizona, and Matt Villalta made 20 saves.

It was the first preseason game for St. Louis.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 18:01 of the first period, and Sundqvist extended it to 2-0 at 13:31 of the second.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at 17:17 of the second.

Sanford got the Coyotes within 3-1 at 3:52 of the third before Milos Kelemen scored a power-play goal at 14:33 to make it 3-2.

The Blues and Coyotes, who each have a split squad, will also play later Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.