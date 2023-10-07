Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated

The New Jersey Devils finished the preseason undefeated with their seventh straight win, 3-0 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday.

Akira Schmid stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Simon Nemec scored a short-handed goal for the Devils (7-0-0), who were the only undefeated team in the NHL this preseason.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (2-4-0), who also played their preseason finale.

Max Willman gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks.

Kevin Bahl pushed it to 2-0 at 6:18 of the second period off a Dawson Mercer feed, and Nemec made it 3-0 at 8:34 on a breakaway.

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had four points (two goals, two assists) in four preseason games. The 19-year-old defenseman has not played an NHL regular-season game.

Schmid stopped Casey Cizikas on a short-handed breakaway at 2:45 of the third period.

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri had two shots on goal and played 14:12 in his preseason debut. He had skated twice with New York since sustaining an undisclosed offseason injury.