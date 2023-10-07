Latest News

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated

Penguins score 7 against Sabres; Hurricanes top Predators

njd_nyi_schmid_preseason

© Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The New Jersey Devils finished the preseason undefeated with their seventh straight win, 3-0 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday.

Akira Schmid stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Simon Nemec scored a short-handed goal for the Devils (7-0-0), who were the only undefeated team in the NHL this preseason.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (2-4-0), who also played their preseason finale.

Max Willman gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks.

Kevin Bahl pushed it to 2-0 at 6:18 of the second period off a Dawson Mercer feed, and Nemec made it 3-0 at 8:34 on a breakaway.

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had four points (two goals, two assists) in four preseason games. The 19-year-old defenseman has not played an NHL regular-season game.

Schmid stopped Casey Cizikas on a short-handed breakaway at 2:45 of the third period.

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri had two shots on goal and played 14:12 in his preseason debut. He had skated twice with New York since sustaining an undisclosed offseason injury.

Recap: New Jersey Devils @ New York Islanders 10.6.23

Penguins 7, Sabres 4: Drew O'Connor scored twice for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson each had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for the Penguins, who finished the preseason 3-3-1. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assist for the Sabres, who went 3-4-0 in the preseason. Devon Levi made 28 saves.

O’Connor scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into the first period to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Victor Olofsson tied it 1-1 at 9:46 after Jarry turned it over on a clearing attempt.

Zach Benson gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 2:06 of the second period, scoring on the rush. The No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft scored four goals in six preseason games.

JJ Peterka scored from the slot on the power play at 5:08 to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead, but Pettersson scored on the rush at 7:17 to pull the Penguins within 3-2.

Lars Eller tied it 3-3 at 8:42 when Ryan Graves’ shot deflected in off his leg.

O’Connor scored again at 9:31 to take a 4-3 lead, skating in alone on Levi.

Evgeni Malkin scored on the power play at 15:44 to make it 5-3, redirecting a pass from Erik Karlsson.

Jeff Carter scored off a scramble in front 1:33 into the third period to make it 6-3.

Mittelstadt cut it to 6-4 when he scored on a backhand at 6:38.

Letang scored a power-play goal at 15:13 for the 7-4 final.

Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres 10.6.23

Hurricanes 4, Predators 1: Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a win against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Seth Jarvis and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes, who ended the preseason 3-3-0. Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who finished the preseason 1-4-1. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

Teravainen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:34 of the first period with a wrist shot on the power play.

Trenin tied it 1-1 at 13:58 of the second period, but Jarvis put the Hurricanes back ahead 2-1 at 19:08, scoring from the left circle.

Necas extended the lead to 3-1 on a wrist shot at 15:22 of the third period before Bunting scored 23 seconds later at 15:45 for the 4-1 final.