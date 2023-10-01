Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia -- Drake Batherson had a goal and three assists for the Ottawa Senators, who defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at Kraft Hockeyville 2023 at Centre 200 on Sunday.

Batherson previously played at Centre 200 from 2015-18 while a member of Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Parker Kelly scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Jiri Smejkal and Roby Jarventie each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves for the Senators.

Anton Lundell scored twice, and Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Panthers.

Lundell put Florida ahead 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period on a 2-on-1, but Smejkal tied it 1-1 at 14:22 off a pass from Batherson.

Jarventie scored 11 seconds into the second period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead.

Lundell tied it 2-2 at 10:10 of the third, but Kelly responded at 16:49 to put the Senators back in front 3-2.

Batherson scored into an empty net at 18:32 for the 4-2 final. -- Jon Lane