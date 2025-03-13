Energy Line with Nate and JSB

Former NHL player Nate Thompson and broadcaster Julie Stewart-Binks join forces to provide their take on… well, of course hockey, but between the two, they have opinions on everything from A to Z, you’ll have to tune in to hear what they have up their sleeves. Plenty of stories, past and present, will be shared…. From playing in the League, to covering the League, this duo will have all sorts of stories to swap and perspective to provide, and they both are quite connected. Be ready for guest appearances from everywhere and anywhere, you never know what this Energy Line will cook up, hop on board and go with the flow.

