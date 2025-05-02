NHL Playoffs Buzz: Ehlers likely back for Jets against Blues

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers is expected to play for the Jets when they play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Ehlers was in a regular jersey Friday; he had skated in a noncontact jersey on Wednesday prior to a 5-3 win against the Blues at Canada Life Centre. On Friday, he was at left wing on the second line with center Adam Lowry and right wing Cole Perfetti. Ehlers was also on the top power-play unit with forwards Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi, Perfetti and defenseman Josh Morrissey.

"It arrived a lot quicker than we thought. Didn't know it was going to be this quick but again, we've got to get through here, see how he is (for tonight)," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "But he's looking good and he's pretty comfortable, so we'll see how we go."

Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3 after he took pucks off his foot as well as the inside of his leg on two separate plays. He missed two games and then aggravated it April 12, his second game back.

His return would be a boost for the Jets, who are without top-line center Mark Scheifele after he sustained an undisclosed injury in a 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when Scheif’s out of the game, it's a huge void, no doubt about it," Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelosaid Thursday. "Fantastic player, does just so much for our group, offensively and defensively but you saw guys step up [Wednesday], and that's what we've been preaching all year, is our depth and guys stepping up, more ice time, different roles, whatever it may be. And I think everybody collectively stepped up and did a great job yesterday."

The Jets lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can advance to the second round for the first time since 2021 with a win on Friday. -- Tracey Myers