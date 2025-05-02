NHL Playoffs Buzz: Ehlers likely back for Jets against Blues

Robertson, Heiskanen nering return for Stars

Nikolaj Ehlers WPG

© Harry How/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers is expected to play for the Jets when they play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Ehlers was in a regular jersey Friday; he had skated in a noncontact jersey on Wednesday prior to a 5-3 win against the Blues at Canada Life Centre. On Friday, he was at left wing on the second line with center Adam Lowry and right wing Cole Perfetti. Ehlers was also on the top power-play unit with forwards Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi, Perfetti and defenseman Josh Morrissey.

"It arrived a lot quicker than we thought. Didn't know it was going to be this quick but again, we've got to get through here, see how he is (for tonight)," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "But he's looking good and he's pretty comfortable, so we'll see how we go."

Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3 after he took pucks off his foot as well as the inside of his leg on two separate plays. He missed two games and then aggravated it April 12, his second game back.

His return would be a boost for the Jets, who are without top-line center Mark Scheifele after he sustained an undisclosed injury in a 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when Scheif’s out of the game, it's a huge void, no doubt about it," Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelosaid Thursday. "Fantastic player, does just so much for our group, offensively and defensively but you saw guys step up [Wednesday], and that's what we've been preaching all year, is our depth and guys stepping up, more ice time, different roles, whatever it may be. And I think everybody collectively stepped up and did a great job yesterday."

The Jets lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can advance to the second round for the first time since 2021 with a win on Friday. -- Tracey Myers

Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson has been upgraded to day to day, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday.

Robertson, who led the Stars with 35 goals in the regular season, sustained a lower-body injury at the Nashville Predators on April 16 and has not played in the Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche. Game 7 will be in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The forward is skating and doing a little more each day, DeBoer said.

"I would say he's definitely not week to week," DeBoer said. "I would call him more day to day now. He's starting to get into that area, so he's still got some hurdles to go."

Miro Heiskanen, the Stars' No. 1 defenseman, is skating with the team but remains out with a lower-body injury. He hasn't played since Jan. 28.

Defenseman Nils Lundkvist is skating but further from a return. He hasn't played since Jan. 21 and was expected to be out for the season recovering from shoulder surgery.

"I guess if we played deep enough into the playoffs, they might revisit that, but we're not in that neighborhood," DeBoer said. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika

Latest News

Protas getting back up to speed for Capitals after skate cut

Andersen returns to practice for Hurricanes ahead of 2nd round

Sullivan can bring accountability, identity to Rangers as coach, say former players

EDGE stats insights for Maple Leafs-Panthers series

Eichel, Kopitar, Point named finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Arniel, Carbery, St. Louis named Jack Adams Award finalists

Stars-Avalanche 1st-round series is match made in 7

Barkov, Cirelli, Reinhart named Selke Trophy finalists

Fleury, Landeskog, Monahan named Masterton Trophy finalists

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings eliminated from playoffs due to depth issues, failure to hold leads

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com editor shares story of MS diagnosis, fight in special essay

Sullivan hired as Rangers coach, replaces Laviolette

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars look to respond again, ‘earn some bounces’ after tough Game 6 loss

Oilers 'willed out' series against Kings in Western 1st Round