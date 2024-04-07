Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 7:

The Nashville Predators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN) AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC).

OR

If they get one point against the Devils AND the Blues lose to the Ducks in regulation.

The Los Angeles Kings (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Blues lose to the Ducks in regulation AND any result in the Minnesota Wild-Chicago Blackhawks game (3:30 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NBCSCH+) other than a Wild win in regulation.