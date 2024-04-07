Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

SC clinching scenarios April 7 NSH

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 7:

The Nashville Predators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN) AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC).

OR

If they get one point against the Devils AND the Blues lose to the Ducks in regulation.

The Los Angeles Kings (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Blues lose to the Ducks in regulation AND any result in the Minnesota Wild-Chicago Blackhawks game (3:30 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NBCSCH+) other than a Wild win in regulation.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Predators, Kings can each clinch berth

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 7

Bruins finding form as playoffs near following 'wake-up call' from coach

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon can gain ground on Kucherov in Ross race

Senators eliminated, issues with goaltending, special teams

NHL Morning Skate for April 7

Draisaitl, McDavid power Oilers past Flames

Kings defeat Canucks, move into 3rd in Pacific

Devils hold off Senators, end 3-game losing streak

Matthews gets 100th point, Maple Leafs top Canadiens to gain in Atlantic

Varlamov makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Predators

Werenski has 3 points, Blue Jackets hand Flyers 7th straight loss

O'Ree Skills Weekend incredible experience for players, concludes with Angels game 

Eklund completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Trotz brings Predators back to his old Islanders stomping grounds 

Eklund wears Sharks straw hat giveaway after 1st NHL hat trick

Young Bruins fan dances behind Panthers player in penalty box