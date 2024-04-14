Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Rangers (idle) will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets (idle) will clinch home ice in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche:

If the Avalanche lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

The Nashville Predators will clinch the first wild card:

If the Golden Knights lose to the Avalanche in any fashion.