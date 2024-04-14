Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14

New York Rangers

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Rangers (idle) will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets (idle) will clinch home ice in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche:

If the Avalanche lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

The Nashville Predators will clinch the first wild card:

If the Golden Knights lose to the Avalanche in any fashion.

Latest News

Jensen taken from ice on stretcher during Capitals game

Shattenkirk fined maximum for actions in Bruins game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes aim to stay alive in races

State Your Case: Avalanche or Jets in Western 1st round of playoffs

Buium set for 2024 NHL Draft after NCAA title with University of Denver

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov holds lead in Art Ross race

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist in Wild win against Sharks

Rittich makes 28 saves, Kings defeat Ducks to gain in Pacific race

Canucks edge Oilers, close in on 1st-place finish in Pacific

McDavid misses 3rd straight game for Oilers with lower-body injury

Josi has 4 points, Predators top Blue Jackets to pad wild-card lead

Trophy Tracker: Bedard of Blackhawks choice for Calder as rookie of year

Penguins fall to Bruins, drop out of playoff position

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Senators top Canadiens in shootout, defeat them for 9th time in row

Matthews scores No. 69, Maple Leafs lose to Red Wings in overtime

Capitals defeat Lightning, move into 2nd wild card in East

Flyers shut out Devils to stay alive in East wild-card race