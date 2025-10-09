Oilers find ‘a lot to learn’ following shootout loss to Flames

EDMONTON -- Through the first half of the opening game of the season at Rogers Place on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers looked like a Stanley Cup contender against the Calgary Flames, dominating play and building a three-goal lead.

Connor McDavid was flying after receiving a standing ovation on his introduction in a pre-game ceremony to kick off the season. Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th career goal and the power play was clicking.

Then Edmonton got a stern reminder that it’s going to be a long road back to the Stanley Cup Final and it will have to put in the work for entire games regardless of the opposition.

A bad bounce, a close call, and mistake by Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner allowed the Flames back in the game and they were able to pull out a 4-3 win in an eight-round shootout.

After the game, Edmonton was lamenting one that got away.

“We just kind of got sloppy with it and turned the puck over too much, which started to give them life,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had a goal and two assists. “They capitalized on one and then the power play and then they started to get the momentum there. But it started with 10 minutes of being sloppy and just turning the puck over.”