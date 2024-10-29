NHL On Tap: Panarin, Rangers face Ovechkin, Capitals for 1st time since playoffs 

Games of the day

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Artemi Panarin looks to extend his season-opening point streak to nine games when the Rangers (6-1-1) travel to Capital One Arena to face the Capitals (5-2-0) for the first time since the 2024 Eastern Conference First Round, a four-game sweep of the best-of-7 series. Panarin (six goals, nine assists), had points in 15 straight games to begin 2023-24, ended the season on a 13-game run (11 goals, 15 assists) and is four points from 700 in the NHL. Washington had won five straight before a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (855 goals), who has 42 goals in 73 games against the Rangers, needs 39 goals to tie Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record of 894.

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1)

Anze Kopitar needs two assists for 800 and become the sixth European-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone when the Kings (5-2-2) play at SAP Center. The 37-year-old Kings captain would join elite company, including Jaromir Jagr (1,155), Stan Mikita (926), Nicklas Lidstrom (878), Henrik Sedin (830) and Evgeni Malkin (809). Mikael Granlund looks to extend his point streak to eight games (five goals, seven assists) for the Sharks (1-7-2), who concluded a four-game road trip with a 5-4 overtime win at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, their first of the season.

Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT)

Marc-Andre Fleury will play for the last time in his NHL career in the city where it all began for him when the Wild visit the Penguins (3-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena, where the Penguins plan to celebrate his return to Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old goalie, who announced in April this season would be his last, was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and played his first 13 seasons for the Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup three times (2009, '16, '17). He ranks first in franchise history in games played (691), wins (375), and goals-against average (2.58) among goalies with at least 100 games played. The Wild (5-1-2) lost in regulation for the first time this season, 7-5 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Penguins have lost five straight (0-4-1).