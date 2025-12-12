Thompson has goal, assist, Sabres hold off Canucks

It was the first road victory for Buffalo in regulation since April 1.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Zach Benson also scored for the Sabres (13-14-4), who have won two in a row and are 2-3-0 on a six-game road trip. Alex Lyon made 30 saves.

Kiefer Sherwood and Max Sasson each scored for the Canucks (11-17-3), who have lost four in a row and six of seven (1-5-1). Thatcher Demko, who returned after missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury, made 12 saves.

Dahlin opened the scoring for the Sabres at 7:26 of the first period. Ryan McCleod sent a pass from below the goal line to Dahlin above the left face-off circle, where he beat Demko with a long-distance one-timer.

Sherwood tied it 1-1 with his first goal in 11 games on a power play at 19:49. He backhanded a rebound off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Conor Timmins between Lyon's pads after a failed clearing attempt.

It was the Canucks' first power-play goal in seven games, ending a 0-for-21 slump.

Sasson put Vancouver ahead 2-1 on a breakaway at 6:15 of the second period when he sped into the offensive zone, split the defense and snapped a shot five-hole on Lyon.

Thompson tied it 2-2 at 9:12, collecting a pass from Dahlin and sending a wrist shot from the high slot blocker side through a screen.

Benson scored on a power play at 14:46 to put Buffalo ahead 3-2. The play started with Thompson passing from the left boards to Josh Doan near the goal line, and he one-touched it up to Benson in the slot for a one-timer under Demko’s glove. It was Benson's first goal since March 12.

Sabres forward Alex Tuch was as a late scratch because of an illness.