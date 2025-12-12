Avalanche pull away from Panthers with 5 unanswered goals

MacKinnon’s goal was the 392nd of his career, which moved him past Joe Sakic for the most in Avalanche history since the team relocated in 1995.

Brock Nelson, Sam Malinski, and Gavin Brindley also each had a goal and had an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog each scored a goal for the Avalanche (22-2-7), who have won 10 straight games on home ice. Josh Manson had two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

Noah Gregor and Mackie Samoskevich each scored a goal, and Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves for the Panthers (15-13-2), who had won three straight and collected points in four straight games (3-0-1).

Malinski put the Avalanche on the board 1-0 at 1:14 of the first period when his wrist shot from the top of the right circle went off Tarasov.

Gregor tied it 1-1 at 7:21 with a wrist shot from just outside the crease that went over the shoulder of Blackwood. Gregor beat Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard through the neutral zone, cut to the net from the left dot, then outmuscled Girard and defenseman Devon Toews before the shot.

Nelson scored to make it 2-1 at 18:30 when he located the rebound of Makar’s point shot at the right post and backhanded it off Tarasov's left toe and in.

Brindley extended the lead to 3-1 at 5:05 of the second period when he backhanded the rebound of Brent Burns’ shot past Tarasov's glove. Brindley and Burns were on a 2-on-1, and Burns’ wrist shot from the left circle caromed off Tarasov's left pad to Brindley crashing the net.

MacKinnon made it 4-1 with a wrist shot from just below the blue line that went inside the right post at 7:18. Girard took the puck to the left wall and fed it back to MacKinnon up top for the shot through traffic.

Lehkonen made it 5-1 on a breakaway at 12:31. Brindley fed Lehkonen streaking out of the zone, and he turned on the jets before firing a wrist shot past Tarasov's blocker from the hashes.

Necas appeared to have scored a power-play goal to make it 6-1 at 19:38, but Florida successfully challenged the play for offside and the goal was overturned.

Eetu Luostarinen looked to have cut it to 5-2 at 4:47 of the third period. He deflected Jack Studnicka’s tipped centering pass five-hole with his skate, but a League-initiated review determined there was a distinct kicking motion and the goal was overturned.

Landeskog scored to make it 6-1 at 6:18 when he finished the rebound of Manson’s initial shot five-hole. Landeskog collected the rebound on his backhand and brought it to his forehand for the shot from atop the crease. The score capped a five-goal run for Colorado.

Samoskevich cut it to 6-2 at 13:08, finishing A.J. Greer’s cross-crease pass into the open net.

MacKinnon was awarded a penalty shot at 14:58 because he was slashed by Aaron Ekblad while on a breakaway, but the chance was denied by Tarasov.