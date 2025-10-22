NHL On Tap: Red Wings roll into Buffalo on 5-game winning streak

Canadiens captain Suzuki has points in past 6; Devils host Kaprizov, Wild in 2nd of back to back

Larkin McLeod faceoff

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Captain's cruising

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings are on a roll. Detroit's captain is on a season-opening six-game point streak (five goals, six assists) and the Red Wings (5-1-0) have won five in a row heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres (2-4-0) at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT). The Sabres continue their run of playing six straight games within the Atlantic Division, twice against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They're 2-1-0 so far in that span.

How Swede it is

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond were named to Team Sweden's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They go head-to-head for the first time this season. Dahlin has five assists in a four-game point streak and Raymond has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three games. The two also played for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

Nick at Nite

Another player off to a hot start is Nick Suzuki. The Montreal Canadiens captain has a goal and nine assists in a six-game point streak after getting held without a point in the season opener, a 5-2 loss at the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens (5-2-0) visit the Calgary Flames (1-6-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN) winners of five of their past six.

Rekindling the Flames

It's been a tough go for the Flames, who have lost six in a row since a 4-3 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener Oct. 8. They're looking for answers and more to the point, offense. They have a combined eight goals during the slide and have been held to one goal in each of their past three games.

Kaprizov making waves

The Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) have been looking for consistency to start the season but their star forward, Kirill Kaprizov is doing just fine in that department. Kaprizov is the first player in Wild history to have at least 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first seven or fewer games three times in his career. He'll look for more when the Wild play the New Jersey Devils (5-1-0) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN). This will be the second of a back to back for the Devils, who have won five in a row after Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The schedule

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

