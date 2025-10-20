NHL On Tap: Rangers seek to end home drought against Wild

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Take it home

The New York Rangers (3-3-1) will look to score their first goal at home this season when they host the Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG). The Rangers became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in their first three home games after a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. New York started the season with a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 and lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The Rangers won 4-3 at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. New York forward Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists in the victory.

Wright track

Shane Wright can extend his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) when the Seattle Kraken (3-0-2) travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1) at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP) in the fourth of a six-game road trip. Wright had a goal and assist for Seattle in a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Selected No. 4 by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright played his 100th NHL game Saturday and has 55 points (26 goals, 29 assists). He had 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 79 games for the Kraken last season.