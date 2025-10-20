NHL On Tap: Rangers seek to end home drought against Wild

Hurricanes look to stay undefeated; Wright tries to extend streak for Kraken

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Take it home

The New York Rangers (3-3-1) will look to score their first goal at home this season when they host the Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG). The Rangers became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in their first three home games after a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. New York started the season with a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 and lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The Rangers won 4-3 at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. New York forward Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists in the victory.

Wright track

Shane Wright can extend his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) when the Seattle Kraken (3-0-2) travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1) at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP) in the fourth of a six-game road trip. Wright had a goal and assist for Seattle in a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Selected No. 4 by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright played his 100th NHL game Saturday and has 55 points (26 goals, 29 assists). He had 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 79 games for the Kraken last season.

SEA@TOR: Wright whips in PPG in career game No. 100

Two hot

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will look extend their respective point streaks to six games when the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-0) host the Buffalo Sabres (2-3-0) at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B). Caufield has eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games and had an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Suzuki scored his first goal of the season against New York and has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in six games.

Record-breaker

Mark Scheifele can extend his lead at the top of the Winnipeg Jets career points list, traveling to face the Calgary Flames (1-5-0) at the Scotiabank Saddledome (9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3). Scheifele had a goal in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday to give him 813 points (342 goals, 471 assists) in 884 games to surpass Blake Wheeler (812 points) on the Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers all-time list. Scheifele leads Winnipeg (4-1-0) with nine points (six goals, three assists) in five games this season.

NSH@WPG: Scheifele takes sole posession of Jets' points record with PPG

Perfect storm

The Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0) will look to remain undefeated when they travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-2) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS). This is the third time Carolina has started a season with five consecutive wins (2021-22, 2019-20). The Hurricanes went on to win a franchise-record nine games to start the 2021-22 season. Seth Jarvis has scored the game-winning goal in four of Carolina’s five wins. The forward scored in overtime in the 4-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

The schedule

Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

