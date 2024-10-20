NHL On Tap: Kings, Ducks set for ‘Freeway Face-Off’

Games of the day

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13)

The Kings (2-1-2) are at least home in Southern California for the first time since Oct. 1, when they left to finish training camp and their preseason schedule before opening the regular season in Buffalo on Oct. 10. However, this “Freeway Face-Off” showdown against the rival Ducks (2-1-1) at Honda Center is still Los Angeles' sixth of seven straight road games to start the season. The last is Tuesday at the Vegas Golden Knights before the Kings play their home opener Thursday. They're coming off a 4-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, which ended a three-game losing streak (0-1-2). On Saturday, they practiced at home at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California, for the first time since September, with coach Jim Hiller calling it their best practice of the season. The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, when they were outshot 49-20 but earned a point because of 45 saves from goalie Lukas Dostal and a game-tying goal from Troy Terry at 19:47 of the third period. They're trying to figure out their power play, which is 0-for-14 through four games.

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN1)

The Avalanche (1-4-0) will try to build on their first win of the season when they play the Sharks at SAP Center. Nathan MacKinnon scored with 41 seconds remaining in overtime against the Ducks on Friday to give the Avalanche a 4-3 win, ending their four-game losing streak. There was some talk about relief after the game, about the Avalanche finally breaking through in the win column, but coach Jared Bednar also mentioned the importance of "guys getting rewarded, finally, for playing the right way." Coloroad is hoping that will have a carryover effect as it begins a three-game road trip. Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is expected to miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury. The Sharks (0-3-2) are one of two teams still looking for their first win of the season; the Nashville Predators are 0-5-0. San Jose has lost its past two games in regulation, 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks and 8-3 to the Winnipeg Jets. It was on the penalty kill seven times in both games and allowed a combined six power-play goals. The Sharks lead the NHL in short-handed ice time per game (7:58) but is 20th on the PK (76.0 percent). Rookie center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TSN3, SN-PIT)

The Jets (4-0-0) will try to stay as the only team in the League without a loss of any kind when they play the Penguins at Canada Life Centre. They have allowed a League-low five goals in their four wins. They're coming off the 8-3 win against the Sharks, when forwards Cole Perfetti and Vladislav Namestnikov, and defensemen Neal Pionk each had his first four-point game in the NHL. The Penguins (3-3-0) have been inconsistent to start the season. They lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were each held without a shot on goal. Pittsburgh has scored 18 goals in its three wins, six in each, and three goals in its three losses.