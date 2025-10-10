NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs' Matthews, Red Wings' Kane vie for U.S. spotlight

There are 16 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, the first of two days this season when all 32 teams will be in action. Five of the games will be nationally televised. Here are five things to watch:

Americans to duel in Detroit

Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane, potential teammates with the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, will take the stage when Matthews’ Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0-0) visit Kane’s Detroit Red Wings (0-1-0) at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC) for the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes Monday at Toronto. The two forwards have a knack for putting on a show when they face each other; Matthews had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and Kane had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in their 16 previous meetings. After scoring in Toronto’s 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Matthews (402 goals) is 19 away from passing Mats Sundin (420) for most goals in Maple Leafs history. Kane (492) needs eight goals to become the fifth U.S.-born player to reach 500. He didn’t score in Detroit’s 5-1 season-opening loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Ovi seeks 900 in Schaefer’s home debut

Alex Ovechkin returns to the building where he broke the NHL goal record with a chance to become the first player to reach 900 goals when his Washington Capitals (0-1-0) face the New York Islanders (0-1-0) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN). It will also be the first NHL home game for Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer after he had an assist in his debut, a 4-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal on April 6 at UBS Arena to overtake Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history. The 40-year-old left wing enters this game with 897 goals after failing to score in Washington’s 3-1 season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, will share the ice for the first time with Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, after Schaefer played against Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, on Thursday.