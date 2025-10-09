Dahlin walks Sabres home opener carpet with teenage cancer patient

Buffalo captain accompanied by longtime friend before game

Dahlin carpet with Sopia

© Buffalo Sabres

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Rasmus Dahlin had a gift for his bestie on opening night.

The Buffalo Sabres captain was joined by Sophia LaBorde, a teenager battling fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, on the Blue and Gold carpet before the team’s home opener against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center.

In a video posted by the Sabres on social media, Dahlin gifted Sophia a friendship bracelet as soon as he arrived on the carpet to match his own bracelet.

“This is for you, so you don’t forget we are besties,” Dahlin told Sophia as he put it on her wrist.

Sophia, who was diagnosed at the age of 12, was the Sabres’ Hockey Fights Cancer night honoree in 2023. Since then, Dahlin and his fiancé, Carolina, have forged a close bond with the teenager.

The besties then walked the carpet together and posed for pictures with fans.

After the carpet, Sophia revealed to Dahlin she had planned on making friendship bracelets for him and Carolina before seeing him off to the locker room.

Short Shifts

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together

Penguins debut alternate gold throwback-style jerseys at home opener

Maple Leafs pay tribute to Dryden before home opener 

Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

Kopitar receives loud ovation from Kings fans before final home opener 

Red Wings support Tigers at Game 3 of ALDS

Panthers honor Knight with tribute during 1st period

Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

Rangers alumni kick off Centennial season at Stock Exchange

NHL releases new TV spot in time for season opener

Panthers receive Stanley Cup rings in championship celebration

Fanatics, lululemon expand NHL Fan Gear Collection

Catch up on 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2 before season-opening tripleheader

Neely surprises Chara with news of number retirement

Ducks forward Strome takes flight with Pacific Airshow pilots

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 6 looks at Panthers’ 2nd Cup title

Gaudreau's wife celebrates daughter’s birthday with throwback photos