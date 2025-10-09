Dahlin walks Sabres home opener carpet with teenage cancer patient

Rasmus Dahlin had a gift for his bestie on opening night.

The Buffalo Sabres captain was joined by Sophia LaBorde, a teenager battling fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, on the Blue and Gold carpet before the team’s home opener against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center.

In a video posted by the Sabres on social media, Dahlin gifted Sophia a friendship bracelet as soon as he arrived on the carpet to match his own bracelet.

“This is for you, so you don’t forget we are besties,” Dahlin told Sophia as he put it on her wrist.