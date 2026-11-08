Hertl scores twice in third, Golden Knights pull away from Sabres

Marner has short-handed goal, assist for Vegas, which wins third straight

VGK@BUF: Hertl grabs his second of the night

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Tomas Hertl scored twice in the third period for the Vegas Golden Knights, who pulled away for a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Mitch Marner had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights (12-5-2), who won their third straight and extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Adin Hill made 27 saves.

Beck Malenstyn scored, and Colten Ellis made 21 saves for the Sabres (8-6-3), who had won four of their past five.

Marner scored on the penalty kill to give Vegas a 1-0 lead at 12:17 of the second period. He got his stick on Tage Thompson’s pass attempt at the blue line and took off on a breakaway, stopping at the top of the crease before sliding the puck past Ellis’ left skate.

Eichel extended it to 2-0 at 13:43. Ivan Barbashev pressured Owen Power behind the net, took the puck out front and fed Eichel for a quick wrist shot.

Malenstyn cut it to 2-1 at 4:26 of the third period after poking the puck past Hill amid a netfront scramble.

Hertl put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1 at 5:43. He collected a backhand feed from Marner inside the blue line, went around Power and lifted a wrist shot over Ellis’ right shoulder.

Hertl scored again to make it 4-1 at 10:00, receiving a feed from Barbashev as he was streaking up the middle and beating Ellis over the glove from the slot.

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