Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll will make the next step in his return to game action during an American Hockey League conditioning stint.
The Toronto Maple Leafs goalie, who returned to the team Oct. 24 after taking month-long leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, will join the Toronto Marlies of the AHL in order to see game action prior to playing in the NHL.
Woll said the expectation is that he would join the Marlies on Saturday and be ready to play when asked. The team plays at Lehigh Valley on Saturday, and then at Grand Rapids on Nov. 12.
"I think pace, I've found that is something that is important to get up, especially if you are coming off an offseason," Woll said Friday. "So pace is a big one, and then I just think there is an eagerness to get back out there. I've had enough idle time sitting around. Don't want to be practicing too long, just want to get out and get going."
Woll left the Maple Leafs on Sept. 23. He has skated periodically while away from the team and has been participating in practices to varying degrees the past two weeks. On Friday, Woll worked as the second goalie along with Anthony Stolarz, while Cayden Primeau, who has served as the backup goalie while Woll has been away, skated on a separate ice pad with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.
"(Woll) is fine. He really hasn’t had that much (practice time)," coach Craig Berube said. "He's getting work, which is good. He's going to go down and play some Marlies (games) here, which will be really good for him to get into action. That's where I think he will start making some real strides getting in games. … I wanted Woll to have the whole net today."