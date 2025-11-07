Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

As for the reasons pertaining to his leave of absence, Woll declined to get into specifics, instead saying that he wants to focus on moving forward.

"I've kind of decided that all I'm going to say about my time away is that I'm disappointed to have missed time and I'm very happy to be back, so I'd really like all the focus to be on my job to do here," he said. "I don't want to create new distractions for myself or the team. There is enough here to focus on and all I ask is that you guys respect that. And if down the road I am interested and think it would be beneficial to talk about that, I'll initiate that."

He made a point of thanking Maple Leafs management, including general manager Brad Treliving, and his teammates as well as the media for granting him the privacy he requested at the outset of his leave.

"(Our team), is a great group of guys," Woll said. "We've added some new guys. I'm still working on building my relationships with them, but the bulk of this team has been around for a little while so if anything, it just helps bring people closer together.

"Just being back in this environment has been nice to see my teammates. To be back in Toronto, to watch us play, to watch the Blue Jays play, it's good to be back here."

Stolarz has started 11 of the Maple Leafs' 14 games, going 6-4-1 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. Primeau is 2-1-0 with a 4.30 GAA and .838 save percentage in three games.

Last season, Woll started 41 games during the regular season while Stolarz started 33.

"I appreciate the work he's done," Woll said of Stolarz. "Been great for our team carrying the load like that. That's not an easy thing to do, not an easy thing at all. He’s been awesome, he’s handled it great."

Stolarz is expected to start Saturday when the Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN).

Not that he has minded the increased amount of playing time but Stolarz said he is happy to have Woll back with the team and getting closer to playing NHL games.

"It’s exciting for sure. It's great to have him back," Stolarz said. "I've said before, we have an unbelievable relationship, so just to have him around again, that competitive nature he brings to our team, his high energy, it's nice to have him back in the room. As a goalie you are always supporting each other so I think to have him back is huge not just for the team but for me as well."