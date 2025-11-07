Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

Goalie rejoined team Oct. 24, had left during training camp to handle personal matter

Woll_MapleLeafs_in-net

© Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll will make the next step in his return to game action during an American Hockey League conditioning stint.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goalie, who returned to the team Oct. 24 after taking month-long leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, will join the Toronto Marlies of the AHL in order to see game action prior to playing in the NHL.

Woll said the expectation is that he would join the Marlies on Saturday and be ready to play when asked. The team plays at Lehigh Valley on Saturday, and then at Grand Rapids on Nov. 12.

"I think pace, I've found that is something that is important to get up, especially if you are coming off an offseason," Woll said Friday. "So pace is a big one, and then I just think there is an eagerness to get back out there. I've had enough idle time sitting around. Don't want to be practicing too long, just want to get out and get going."

Woll left the Maple Leafs on Sept. 23. He has skated periodically while away from the team and has been participating in practices to varying degrees the past two weeks. On Friday, Woll worked as the second goalie along with Anthony Stolarz, while Cayden Primeau, who has served as the backup goalie while Woll has been away, skated on a separate ice pad with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.

"(Woll) is fine. He really hasn’t had that much (practice time)," coach Craig Berube said. "He's getting work, which is good. He's going to go down and play some Marlies (games) here, which will be really good for him to get into action. That's where I think he will start making some real strides getting in games. … I wanted Woll to have the whole net today."

TOR@CAR: Woll makes stellar saves on Stankoven, Roslovic

As for the reasons pertaining to his leave of absence, Woll declined to get into specifics, instead saying that he wants to focus on moving forward.

"I've kind of decided that all I'm going to say about my time away is that I'm disappointed to have missed time and I'm very happy to be back, so I'd really like all the focus to be on my job to do here," he said. "I don't want to create new distractions for myself or the team. There is enough here to focus on and all I ask is that you guys respect that. And if down the road I am interested and think it would be beneficial to talk about that, I'll initiate that."

He made a point of thanking Maple Leafs management, including general manager Brad Treliving, and his teammates as well as the media for granting him the privacy he requested at the outset of his leave.

"(Our team), is a great group of guys," Woll said. "We've added some new guys. I'm still working on building my relationships with them, but the bulk of this team has been around for a little while so if anything, it just helps bring people closer together.

"Just being back in this environment has been nice to see my teammates. To be back in Toronto, to watch us play, to watch the Blue Jays play, it's good to be back here."

Stolarz has started 11 of the Maple Leafs' 14 games, going 6-4-1 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. Primeau is 2-1-0 with a 4.30 GAA and .838 save percentage in three games.

Last season, Woll started 41 games during the regular season while Stolarz started 33.

"I appreciate the work he's done," Woll said of Stolarz. "Been great for our team carrying the load like that. That's not an easy thing to do, not an easy thing at all. He’s been awesome, he’s handled it great."

Stolarz is expected to start Saturday when the Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN).

Not that he has minded the increased amount of playing time but Stolarz said he is happy to have Woll back with the team and getting closer to playing NHL games.

"It’s exciting for sure. It's great to have him back," Stolarz said. "I've said before, we have an unbelievable relationship, so just to have him around again, that competitive nature he brings to our team, his high energy, it's nice to have him back in the room. As a goalie you are always supporting each other so I think to have him back is huge not just for the team but for me as well."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Dahlin to take leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL Status Report: Zuccarello could make season debut for Wild

Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Kane to return for Red Wings, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, Islanders host Wild

Canada, Finland unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Decker elevated teammates, opponents on way to Hall of Fame, Stafford says

Decker's competitive nature drove her to Olympic gold, Hall of Fame

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL employees to march in New York Veterans Day Parade

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings