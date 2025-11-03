NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews face off on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey'

Blues goalie Binnington tries to rebound against Oilers; early-season surprises Blackhawks, Kraken play in Seattle

There are four games on the schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Crosby vs. Matthews

It's Sidney Crosby vs. Auston Matthews when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT). Crosby has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 13 games for the Penguins (8-3-2), who are tied with the New Jersey Devils for first in the Metropolitan Division. Matthews has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 12 games for the Maple Leafs (6-5-1), who are one of six teams within one point from third to eighth in the Atlantic.

Chasing legends, gold

Crosby needs 21 points to pass Mario Lemieux (1,723) for the most in Penguins history; Matthews needs 14 goals to overtake Mats Sundin (420) for first in Maple Leafs history. Crosby captained Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, while Matthews captained the United States. Canada won the tournament with a 3-2 overtime victory against the U.S. in Boston on Feb. 20, but Matthews had chances to win it in OT. Next comes the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Binnington watch

Jordan Binnington was a hero for Canada at 4 Nations, making big saves against Matthews and others. But he has struggled for the St. Louis Blues (3-7-2) early this season, going 2-4-2 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .860 save percentage. Now he faces Canada teammate Connor McDavid and the 6-4-3 Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW). Canada's goaltending situation remains a hot topic ahead of the Olympics.

Hughes to return?

Quinn Hughes could return for the Vancouver Canucks (6-7-0) when they visit the 5-6-2 Nashville Predators (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP). The Canucks captain and No. 1 defenseman has missed four games with a lower-body injury, but he joined the team for practice in Nashville on Sunday. Vancouver has gone 2-2-0 without him. The United States needs him healthy too. He was unable to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off due to injury, a big loss for the U.S.

Surprise, surprise

The Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks in a matchup of two early-season surprises (10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS). Seattle (5-2-4) finished 13th in the Western Conference last season; Chicago (5-4-3) was 15th. Now the Kraken hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West, and the Blackhawks are one point behind.

The schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT)

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)

Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP)

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS)

