NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off

Other Wednesday games

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B)

Kirill Kaprizov will look to start a new point streak for the Wild (13-4-4) after having a seven-game run (10 points; six goals, four assists) end in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Tage Thompson is expected to return from a lower-body injury for the Sabres (11-9-1), who are seeking their fourth straight win.

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2)

Jim Montgomery looks for his second win as Blues coach after winning his debut, 5-2 at the New York Rangers on Monday; he was hired by St. Louis (10-12-1) five days after being fired by the Boston Bruins. New Jersey (15-7-2) can extend its winning streak to four games.

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2)

Martin Necas can extend his point streak to four games for the Hurricanes (15-5-1), who have lost their past two (0-1-1) after winning three straight. The Rangers (12-7-1) have lost three in a row.

Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, SN360)

Lucas Raymond has scored in three straight games and leads the Red Wings (9-10-2) with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 21 games. The Flames (12-7-3) had a four-game winning streak end with a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)

The Bruins (10-10-3) will be playing the second of a back-to-back after a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, their first defeat in three games under interim coach Joe Sacco. The Islanders (8-9-5) have lost six of their past eight games (2-3-3).

Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP)

Sidney Crosby can pull even with Jari Kurri for 20th on the all-time goals list when the Penguins (7-12-4) host the Canucks (11-6-3); Crosby scored his 600th NHL goal in a 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Vancouver is playing the second of a back-to-back after a 2-0 win at Boston on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNE, RDS)

Defenseman Zach Werenski was named the NHL’s First Star of the week Monday after he had seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games for the Blue Jackets (9-9-2), who have won three in a row. Forward Patrik Laine traveled with the Canadiens (7-11-3) to Columbus; he has yet to make his Montreal debut after spraining his left knee in a preseason game Sept. 28.

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP+)

Forward Matvei Michkov has scored in back-to-back games for the Flyers (9-10-3); he leads all NHL rookies with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 20 games. Steven Stamkos has three goals in his past four games for the Predators (7-12-3).

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+)

Connor Bedard will attempt to end a 12-game goal drought for the Blackhawks (7-12-2); the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 21 games and last scored in a 4-2 loss at Dallas on Oct. 26. Tyler Seguin has points in six of his past seven games (eight points; two goals, six assists) for the Stars (13-7-0), including a goal and assist in a 6-4 loss at Carolina on Monday.

Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3)

Connor Hellebuyck has won 15 of his first 17 starts this season for the Jets (18-4-0), who are atop the NHL standings. Anze Kopitar has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past two games for the Kings (11-8-3) and leads them with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 22 games.

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13)

The Ducks (8-9-3) and Kraken (11-10-1) will play the second of a home-and-home set; Seattle won 3-2 at Anaheim on Monday. Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour has scored in three straight games. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras can extend his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists).

Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS)

Macklin Celebrini will be looking to build on his first three-point game for the Sharks (7-12-5); the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft had two goals and an assist in a 7-2 win against the Kings on Monday. The Senators (9-11-1) ended a five-game skid (0-4-1) with a 4-3 victory against the Flames on Monday.