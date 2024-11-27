Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 15 games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two televised nationally in the United States and three in Canada.
NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off
Golden Knights forward to represent United States, Avalanche center will play for Canada in February; Lightning host Capitals
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360)
Jack Eichel (United States) and Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), two early-season candidates to win the Hart Trophy as most valuable player, go head-to-head for the last time until the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. MacKinnon, who won the Hart last season, has 35 points (seven goals, 28 assist) in 22 games for the Avalanche (12-10-0) and shares the NHL scoring lead with Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes (12 goals, 23 assists). Eichel has scored in three straight games, including a 5-4 shootout win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. He has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 22 games for the Golden Knights (14-6-2). Eichel had four assists for Vegas in an 8-4 victory against Colorado to start the season on Oct. 9.
Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)
Brandon Hagel can extend his point streak to four games; the Lightning forward had an NHL career-high five assists in an 8-2 win against the Avalanche on Monday. Hagel has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in the past three games for Tampa Bay (11-7-2) and 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 20 games. Washington (14-6-1) looks to build on a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday, its first victory in three games without Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals captain sustained a fractured left fibula at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18 and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Forward Lars Eller scored twice against the defending Stanley Cup Champions; he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 13 and has three points (two goals, one assists) in six games since returning to Washington.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SN1)
Auston Matthews could return for the Maple Leafs after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. The Toronto captain participated in his first full practice Tuesday. He had been skating on his own since returning Nov. 22 from a five-day trip to Germany to visit a doctor for further consultation. Matthews has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games. The Maple Leafs (13-6-2) can extend their winning streak to five games and are 7-1-0 without Matthews. Forward Mitch Marner has been carrying the load offensively in Matthews’ absence with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the eight games; he can extend his point streak to five (eight points; four goals, four assists). The Panthers (12-9-1) will look to end a four-game losing streak. Florida lost 4-1 to Washington on Monday and has one win in its past seven games (1-6-0). Panthers forward Sam Reinhart had a 13-game point streak (19 points; 11 goals, eight assists) end.
Other Wednesday games
Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B)
Kirill Kaprizov will look to start a new point streak for the Wild (13-4-4) after having a seven-game run (10 points; six goals, four assists) end in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Tage Thompson is expected to return from a lower-body injury for the Sabres (11-9-1), who are seeking their fourth straight win.
St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2)
Jim Montgomery looks for his second win as Blues coach after winning his debut, 5-2 at the New York Rangers on Monday; he was hired by St. Louis (10-12-1) five days after being fired by the Boston Bruins. New Jersey (15-7-2) can extend its winning streak to four games.
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2)
Martin Necas can extend his point streak to four games for the Hurricanes (15-5-1), who have lost their past two (0-1-1) after winning three straight. The Rangers (12-7-1) have lost three in a row.
Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, SN360)
Lucas Raymond has scored in three straight games and leads the Red Wings (9-10-2) with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 21 games. The Flames (12-7-3) had a four-game winning streak end with a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)
The Bruins (10-10-3) will be playing the second of a back-to-back after a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, their first defeat in three games under interim coach Joe Sacco. The Islanders (8-9-5) have lost six of their past eight games (2-3-3).
Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP)
Sidney Crosby can pull even with Jari Kurri for 20th on the all-time goals list when the Penguins (7-12-4) host the Canucks (11-6-3); Crosby scored his 600th NHL goal in a 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Vancouver is playing the second of a back-to-back after a 2-0 win at Boston on Tuesday.
Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNE, RDS)
Defenseman Zach Werenski was named the NHL’s First Star of the week Monday after he had seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games for the Blue Jackets (9-9-2), who have won three in a row. Forward Patrik Laine traveled with the Canadiens (7-11-3) to Columbus; he has yet to make his Montreal debut after spraining his left knee in a preseason game Sept. 28.
Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP+)
Forward Matvei Michkov has scored in back-to-back games for the Flyers (9-10-3); he leads all NHL rookies with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 20 games. Steven Stamkos has three goals in his past four games for the Predators (7-12-3).
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+)
Connor Bedard will attempt to end a 12-game goal drought for the Blackhawks (7-12-2); the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 21 games and last scored in a 4-2 loss at Dallas on Oct. 26. Tyler Seguin has points in six of his past seven games (eight points; two goals, six assists) for the Stars (13-7-0), including a goal and assist in a 6-4 loss at Carolina on Monday.
Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3)
Connor Hellebuyck has won 15 of his first 17 starts this season for the Jets (18-4-0), who are atop the NHL standings. Anze Kopitar has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past two games for the Kings (11-8-3) and leads them with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 22 games.
Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13)
The Ducks (8-9-3) and Kraken (11-10-1) will play the second of a home-and-home set; Seattle won 3-2 at Anaheim on Monday. Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour has scored in three straight games. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras can extend his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists).
Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS)
Macklin Celebrini will be looking to build on his first three-point game for the Sharks (7-12-5); the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft had two goals and an assist in a 7-2 win against the Kings on Monday. The Senators (9-11-1) ended a five-game skid (0-4-1) with a 4-3 victory against the Flames on Monday.