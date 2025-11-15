There are 13 games on the schedule for Saturday, including three nationally televised in Canada and one in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens vie for Atlantic Division lead
McDavid eyes point in 8th straight for Oilers; Bedard seeks spot among Blackhawks greats
Battle for first
How will the Atlantic Division standings look at the end of the night? The Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens are tied for first place with 22 points each. The Canadiens (10-5-2) host the Bruins (11-8-0) at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN). At the same time, the Senators (9-5-4) host the Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4) at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW). Keep the remote handy. Bruins forward David Pastrnak has a 10-game point streak against Montreal, the longest active streak by a Boston player against an opponent. The last time the Kings played in Ottawa, the teams combined for 15 goals in an 8-7 Senators overtime win on Oct. 14, 2024.
McDavid streaking
Connor McDavid has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in a seven-game point streak as the Edmonton Oilers (8-7-4) visit the Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-0) at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW). The Oilers captain is second in the NHL with 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 19 games, six points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 18 games. McDavid needs one assist to tie Denis Potvin (742) for 50th in NHL history.
Top picks tied
Three young centers are right behind McDavid, tied with 26 points each, and they’re all in action. Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 goals and 15 assists in 17 games as the Anaheim Ducks (11-5-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (7-7-4) at Grand Casino Arena (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+). Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in 2023, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 17 games as the Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2) at United Center (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in 2024, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games as the San Jose Sharks (8-7-3) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-4-5) at Climate Change Arena (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA). Carlsson and Bedard are 20. Celebrini is 19.
Bedard chasing legends
Bedard has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) on a nine-game point streak and can become the fourth player in Blackhawks history with a 10-game point streak at age 20 or younger, according to NHL Stats. The players who have done it before? Denis Savard (13 games in 1981 and 12 in 1982), Bobby Hull (12 games in 1959) and Jonathan Toews (10 games in 2007).
Jets need to fly
The Winnipeg Jets need to get back on track when they visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY). They’re finishing a six-game road trip on which they’re 1-4-0. They allowed three third-period goals in a 5-3 loss at Seattle on Thursday, losing for the first time this season when leading after two periods. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, Winnipeg (10-7-0) is in fourth place in the Central Division. Calgary (5-12-2) is last in the NHL.
The schedule
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS)
Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+)
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN)
Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW)
Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B)
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN)
Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW)
New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC)
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)
Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP)
Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)
San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA)