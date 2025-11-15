NHL On Tap: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens vie for Atlantic Division lead

Top picks tied

Three young centers are right behind McDavid, tied with 26 points each, and they’re all in action. Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 goals and 15 assists in 17 games as the Anaheim Ducks (11-5-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (7-7-4) at Grand Casino Arena (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+). Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in 2023, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 17 games as the Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2) at United Center (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in 2024, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games as the San Jose Sharks (8-7-3) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-4-5) at Climate Change Arena (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA). Carlsson and Bedard are 20. Celebrini is 19.