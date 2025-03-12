NHL On Tap: Canucks hope to have Quinn Hughes back against Flames

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and Canada.

Games of the day

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN)

Vancouver (29-24-11), which lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, has been without defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes the past four games because of a lower-body injury, but coach Rick Tocchet said “there’s a good chance he’ll be in” for the second of a back-to-back. The Canucks trail the Flames (30-23-10) by one point for the second wild card. Calgary has points in four straight games (2-0-2) and will be playing the second of a three-game homestand. The Flames have received steady goaltending from rookie Dustin Wolf, who made 26 saves in a 1-0 win against the Canadiens on Saturday for his third shutout of the season, setting a Flames rookie record and tying him for the NHL lead among first-year goalies with Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

The Red Wings (30-28-6) have been outscored 23-11 during a six-game losing streak that has them four points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin has scored in three straight games for Detroit, which hasn’t had more than two goals in each of its past four. The Sabres (25-32-6) ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) with a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Alex Tuch has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past 13 games for Buffalo.