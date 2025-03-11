Kopitar makes appearance on Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- NHL fans know Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar as a two-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy, and franchise leader in career games played and assists.

Fans of Formula 1 now know Kopitar as “Zak Brown’s friend” after appearing alongside the McLaren CEO in the new season of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.” That was how Kopitar was identified in the sixth episode of the seventh season when Brown was visiting him in Lake Bled, Slovenia last summer.

Kopitar chuckled at the description, knowing he might hear a few chirps about it on the ice from both teammates and opponents.

“I don’t know how many have seen it. I’m sure something’s coming my way,” Kopitar said.

The friendship between Kopitar and Brown started over social media after seeing Brown’s interest in hockey on a previous season of “Drive to Survive.”

“I didn’t have any idea that he was from LA and born and raised in LA,” Kopitar said. “And then I just threw out a message if he ever wants to come to an LA Kings game, and he followed it up that he’s been a big Kings fan. So, yeah, that was a bit of a fumble on my part, but I’m happy that we connected.”

The cameras caught a bit of their rapport when Brown spent some time vacationing with Kopitar last summer, the two talking racing as they cook on an outdoor grill. Kopitar and Brown also went golfing, but that didn’t make the episode.

Kopitar and his wife Ines then attended the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2024 as Brown’s guests, which only increased the Kings captain's appreciation for what F1 drivers do.

“I mean, you’re in the car, driving 200 miles an hour,” Kopitar said. “And I’m sure they’re in the zone, but it’s pretty surreal when you know how good of shape they’re in. You know, it’s not just sitting in the car and driving fast. It’s just so much more than goes in it, behind the scenes that, even as a big fan, I had no idea that that’s the case.”

It was a successful season for Brown and McLaren, which won their first World Constructors’ Championship since 1998 and the team’s ninth overall.

Based on what he has heard from Brown, Kopitar wouldn’t be surprised if McLaren defends the title this year and adds the Drivers’ Championship with either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.

“I got some inside scoop,” Kopitar said. “I know the car is pretty fast, but there are also obviously other teams too. I think from what I’m hearing, it’s going to be a fun season.”