NHL On Tap: Jets visit Coyotes, seeking 6th straight win

Jets visit Coyotes taking flight, game to new heights

Even the most optimistic of Winnipeg Jets fans weren't willing to bet their favorites would be contenders this season for the Presidents' Trophy given to the team with the best regular season record in the NHL. Yet that's where the Jets (25-9-4) are in the first week of 2024 when they end a three-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3). A few reasons why: They've won five in a row and take an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) into the desert that's the longest since they joined the NHL as the Atlanta Thrashers for the 1999-00 season. They've allowed fewer than four goals in 28 consecutive games, passing the 2011-12 St. Louis Blues for the second-longest run since the NHL expanded from six to 12 teams prior to the 1967-68 season. Credit also goes to the Coyotes (19-16-2) for staying within striking distance of a wild card spot in the Western Conference during the next step of their rebuild. Like Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck, Arizona is getting the requisite goaltending with Connor Ingram's four shutouts tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for most in the NHL. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Red Wings look to wrap up road trip with another win

It didn’t look good for the Detroit Red Wings when they left for a three-game California trip. They were 3-9-1 in their past 13 games and slipping in the standings. But they defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Tuesday and earned a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday; and now they have a chance to win three in a row entering their game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN). Detroit (19-16-4) is trying to avoid missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season, which would be a franchise record. The New Jersey Devils hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, but five teams are within two points: the Devils (44), Tampa Bay Lightning (43), Capitals (42), Pittsburgh Penguins (42) and Red Wings (42). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Kings begin trip seeking revenge vs. Capitals

The Kings will look to end a 0-2-2 slide when they begin a season-long six-game road trip against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN). The Kings (20-9-6) are 13-2-1 for an NHL-best .844 points percentage on the road. They probably haven’t forgotten a 2-1 defeat against the Capitals at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 29, when they lost despite outshooting the Capitals 39-15. Forward Adrian Kempe has five goals in his past five games for Los Angeles. Washington (18-13-6) is 0-2-0 so far on this five-game homestand and has just one win in its past seven games overall (1-4-2). Forward Alex Ovechkin has five points (two goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak for the Capitals. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

The Flames (17-17-5) lost 3-2 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, ending a three-game winning streak. The Blackhawks (11-26-2) placed Connor Bedard (jaw) and Nick Foligno (finger) on injured reserve Saturday after the forwards sustained injuries in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN)

Cam Talbot ranks first in the NHL among goalies to play at least 20 games with a 2.10 goals-against average and .925 save percentage for the Kings. The Capitals are 9-for-38 (28.1 percent) on the power play since Dec. 14 to climb from last in the NHL at 8.2 percent to 27th at 14.3 percent.

Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3)

Hellebuyck's personal 11-game point streak since Dec. 2 is the longest by a goalie in Jets/Thrashers history. NHL All-Star forward Clayton Keller was the first Coyotes skater to reach 20 and 30 points for the third consecutive season. He leads Arizona with 31 points, 0.84 points per game and four game-winning goals.

Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN)

Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner for the Red Wings in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving him 51 shootout goals, second in NHL history behind former Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews (52). The Ducks (13-24-1) are 0-3-1 in their past four games. Forward Mason McTavish has scored 30 goals in 120 career games with Anaheim, the sixth-fastest to that mark in team history behind Paul Kariya (63 games), Bobby Ryan (81), Dustin Penner (92), Ryan Getzlaf (99) and Trevor Zegras (106).