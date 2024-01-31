NHL On Tap: DeBrincat, Red Wings look to stay hot against Senators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday.

DeBrincat, Red Wings look to keep it going

Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings (26-18-5) faces his former team, the Ottawa Senators (19-25-2), for the final time this season at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS). The forward was traded to Detroit on July 9 for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango and first- and fourth-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. DeBrincat has two points (one goal, one assist) in three games against the Senators this season, including an assist on teammate Patrick Kane's first goal with the Red Wings in a 5-1 loss to the Senators on Dec. 9. Detroit enters its final game before the break for the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend with two straight wins and a 7-2-1 mark in its past 10, good for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of the New York Islanders. DeBrincat will represent the Red Wings at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) All-Star Game on Saturday. -- Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com senior director of editorial

Kings-Predators will impact playoff race

A pivotal game for the Los Angeles Kings (22-15-10) and Nashville Predators (26-22-2) with playoff ramifications will take place at Bridgestone Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS). Each team has 54 points, yet it's Nashville that's behind the cut line in the wild card race, with Los Angeles and the St. Louis Blues holding three and one games in hand, respectfully. What started as a promising season for the Kings has gone south; they're 2-8-6 in their past 16 games and 6-11-7 since they were 16-4-3 on Dec. 7, including a 2-1 loss to the Predators at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 18. It's vital for Los Angeles to even the season series, with one game remaining in Nashville on Feb. 22. The Kings hold one big advantage Wednesday: the top penalty kill in the NHL (87.0 percent) facing a power play without a goal in its past 16 opportunities. Nashville has lost four of five (1-3-1) and blew a 3-0 first-period lead in a 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa on Tuesday. If the Predators are going to make a run, they need results during this four-game homestand. They're 13-12-0 at home, tied for 15th in wins and tied with the Seattle Kraken for 20th in points (26). -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Henrique continues to thrive as Trade Deadline approaches

Adam Henrique will look to extend his point streak to six games for the Anaheim Ducks when they host the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS). The 33-year-old center, a pending unrestricted free agent who could be considered a valuable commodity for a contending team ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, has eight points (four goals, four assists) during his streak and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games for the Ducks (17-30-2), who are 2-0-1 in their past three. San Jose (14-32-4) has won four of its past five games (4-1-0), including 2-0 against Seattle on Tuesday when Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for his first shutout since Dec. 8, 2021. Forward Tomas Hertl did not play Monday and is day to day for the Sharks because of a lower-body injury sustained during the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 27. The forward was named to represent San Jose at the All-Star Game. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Wednesday games

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS)

Ottawa forward Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist in the Senators' come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against Nashville on Monday. It was his 57th multipoint game, passing Martin Havlat for the most by any Ottawa player before reaching his 23rd birthday. Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider had two assists in a win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, becoming the third-fastest defenseman to 100 assists in Red Wings history, behind Reed Larson (185 games) and Nicklas Lidstrom (194 games). Seider did it in 213 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS)

The Kings have scored eight short-handed goals, sixth in the NHL behind the St. Louis Blues (11), Dallas Stars (11), Calgary Flames (10), Philadelphia Flyers (10) and New York Islanders (nine). Predators goalie Juuse Saros has started seven of the past eight games, going 3-3-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Filip Forsberg is one assist from becoming the fourth player with 300 for Nashville (Roman Josi, 477; David Legwand, 356; Martin Erat, 318).

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS)

Anaheim's eight third-period comeback wins this season are tied for the NHL lead with the Flames, Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings. Logan Couture has one assist in five games since the Sharks forward returned to the lineup after missing the first 45 games of the season because of a lower-body injury.