NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Senators

Other Thursday games

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3)

The Jets (35-14-3) are on a roll once again, and will try to extend their winning streak to five games. Forward Kyle Connor needs one more goal to have at least 30 for the seventh consecutive (82-game) season, which would tie Ilya Kovalchuk for most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. Forward David Pastrnak is on an eight-game point streak (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) for the Bruins (25-21-6). He leads Boston with 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 52 games, 21 more points than captain Brad Marchand, who is second on the Bruins with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games.

Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)

It’s the second half of a back to back for the Wild (30-17-4), who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Wednesday. Forward Matt Boldy has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past 12 games for Minnesota. The Canadiens (24-21-5) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) for the first time since going 0-5-1 from Oct. 29-Nov. 9. Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies with 39 points (three goals, 36 assists) in 50 games. He's averaging 22:39 of ice time per game, second on the Canadiens behind defenseman Mike Matheson (24:39).

Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN, SNO, SNE)

The Kings (26-16-6) enter the second half of a back to back following a 3-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Defenseman Drew Doughty logged 23:51 of ice time in his season debut for Los Angeles; he missed 47 games after sustaining a broken ankle during the preseason. The Lightning (26-20-3) have lost two in a row and are 1-4-0 in their past five games. Forward Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 74 points (23 goals, 51 assists) in 47 games, third in the NHL behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (78 points) and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (75).

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)

Forward Mikko Rantanen, acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade with the Avalanche on Friday, got his first point with Carolina, an assist, in a 4-0 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Hurricanes (31-16-4) are on a six-game point streak (5-0-1). The Blackhawks (16-29-5) ended their seven-game road losing streak (0-6-1) with a 4-1 win at the Lightning on Tuesday. Connor Bedard leads Chicago with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games. The 19-year-old center is eight goals shy of the 22 he scored in 68 games as a rookie last season.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+)

Mason McTavish has been on a roll for the Ducks (21-23-6); the forward has two points in each of his past three games as part of a four-game point streak (seven points; six goals, one assist). Anaheim can extend its winning streak to four games, which would be their longest of the season. The Flames (24-18-7) have lost two in a row after winning three straight. Goalie Dustin Wolf is 18-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 starts this season.

Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNP, FDSNDET)

The Red Wings (24-21-5) have won three in a row after losing three straight (0-2-1). Forward Lucas Raymond has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in his past 16 games. The four points (one goal, three assists) he had in a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday tied an NHL career high; he’s done it twice previously. The Oilers (32-15-3) have won three in a row and seven of their past nine. Draisaitl has 75 points (35 goals, 40 assists) through 50 games of a season, the third time he has accomplished that feat in the NHL.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS)

It’s the opening of a four-game road trip for the Blue Jackets (24-19-7). Zach Werenski has 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) in 50 games, third among NHL defensemen. The Golden Knights (31-15-5) are 2-4-2 in their past eight games. Tomas Hertl is on a 10-game point streak (14 points; eight goals, six assists), the second player in Vegas history with a run that long; center Jack Eichel had a 12-game point streak last season.