NHL On Tap: Nylander tries to stay on roll when Maple Leafs visit Ducks
Devils look to improve defense in 2024; Ovechkin building momentum for Capitals
No stopping Nylander
The Toronto Maple Leafs return to the ice less than 24 hours after opening a three-game road trip with a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Next up? The Anaheim Ducks (13-23-0) at Honda Center on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS). The Maple Leafs (18-10-7) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) on the strength of two goals by William Nylander on Tuesday. The forward reached 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 35 games this season and is now tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Nylander is the fourth-fastest player in Maple Leafs history to reach 50 points and is on pace to surpass the NHL career-high 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) he had in 82 games last season. The only players to get to 50 faster in Toronto history are Lorne Carr (31 games in 1943-44 and 34 in 1942-43), Doug Gilmour (33 in 1992-93) and Darryl Sittler (34 in 1977-78). -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer
Devils need to get defensive in 2024
Big picture? The New Jersey Devils are 11-5-1 since Nov. 25. That's the good. It doesn't change the obvious for the Devils, who hit the road to start 2024 by taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS). New Jersey (19-14-2) must cut down on the goals against. It's simple and it'll ruin the Devils' big picture if they don't. They've allowed 3.31 per game in the 17 games they've played since Nov. 25. They've won more than they've lost because they're scoring 3.59 per game in that stretch. They’re improving, though. They allowed 3.72 goals per game in their first 18 games. That's why the Devils were 8-9-1 despite scoring 3.33 per game. The Capitals (18-11-6) are one of the stingiest defensive teams in the League (2.80 goals allowed per game; 10th) and the Metropolitan Division race is tight. Washington is in fifth place with 42 points, two points ahead of New Jersey and two behind the third-place New York Islanders. The Devils have a high-octane offense, but if they don't get the goals against under control on a consistent basis, climbing the standings will be difficult, if not impossible. A strong, defensive, tough road game against the Capitals is essential to starting the new year off on the right foot. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
Ovechkin on the upswing?
It was stunning to see that Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin had only five goals through his first 29 games this season. It doesn’t matter that he’s 38 years old. When the player with the second-most goals in NHL history (830 goals, 64 behind Wayne Gretzky) is slumping, it’s a surprise. But Ovechkin seems to be finding his scoring touch lately. He’s got a goal in each of his past two games and three in his past six games. It’s a small sample size but Ovechkin will look to add to it when the Capitals host the Devils. Ovechkin has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) this season, tied for the Capitals lead with Dylan Strome (13 goals, nine assists). The Capitals are trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after not qualifying last season for the first time since 2013-14. It’s a tight race in the Metropolitan Division but a hot Ovechkin would certainly help Washington’s cause. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Wednesday games
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS)
This is the end of a three-game road trip for the Devils, who are 11-6-0 away from Prudential Center this season. Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists). The Devils come into this game with the best power play in the NHL (30.3 percent), slightly ahead of the second-ranked New York Rangers (30.1 percent). This is the start of a five-game homestand for the Capitals, who are 9-4-4 at home this season. Washington is allowing 2.41 goals against per game at home (fifth in the NHL). The Capitals ended a four-game skid (0-2-2) with a 4-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS)
Toronto goalie Martin Jones’ shutout against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday was the second of the season and his 30th in the NHL. Forward Max Domi has four assists during a three-game point streak. The Ducks have lost two in a row and are 1-4-0 through the first five games of an eight-game homestand. Forward Troy Terry, who missed the Ducks’ 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday with an upper-body injury sustained two days earlier, is day to day.