NHL On Tap: Nylander tries to stay on roll when Maple Leafs visit Ducks

Wednesday games

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS)

This is the end of a three-game road trip for the Devils, who are 11-6-0 away from Prudential Center this season. Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists). The Devils come into this game with the best power play in the NHL (30.3 percent), slightly ahead of the second-ranked New York Rangers (30.1 percent). This is the start of a five-game homestand for the Capitals, who are 9-4-4 at home this season. Washington is allowing 2.41 goals against per game at home (fifth in the NHL). The Capitals ended a four-game skid (0-2-2) with a 4-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS)

Toronto goalie Martin Jones’ shutout against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday was the second of the season and his 30th in the NHL. Forward Max Domi has four assists during a three-game point streak. The Ducks have lost two in a row and are 1-4-0 through the first five games of an eight-game homestand. Forward Troy Terry, who missed the Ducks’ 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday with an upper-body injury sustained two days earlier, is day to day.