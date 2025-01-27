NHL On Tap: Kings seek turnaround against Red Wings

Games of the day

Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, NHLN)

The Kings (26-14-6) are looking to right the ship, having lost five of their past seven games (2-4-1). They are third in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Edmonton Oilers and just three points ahead of the Calgary Flames. Adrian Kempe leads Los Angeles in goals (24) and points (44); he has four goals and one assist in his past five games. The Red Wings (23-21-5) trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by four points for second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference after a 2-0 win against Tampa Bay on Saturday. Detroit has won the first two if a three-game homestand; it will begin a four-game road trip Thursday at Edmonton.

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime)

The Canucks (21-17-10) are three points behind the Flames for the second wild card from the Western Conference. Quinn Hughes can tie the Canucks record for most consecutive team goals scored by a defenseman, having scored both their goals in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday; Dale Tallon scored three straight Dec. 11-14, 1971, a mark Hughes matched with three on April 2 and 3, 2024. The Blues (23-23-4) have lost three of four and are five points back in the West wild-card race. Jordan Kyrou leads St. Louis with 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 50 games.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN)

Connor McDavid returns from a three-game suspension for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18. McDavid is second on the Oilers (31-15-3) with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 43 games. Edmonton went 2-1-0 without its captain and has won six of its past eight games. The Kraken (22-25-3) have won three of four. If Brandon Montour scores against the Oilers, he would match Vince Dunn with the most goals by a Kraken defenseman through their first 50 games of a season. Montour has eight goals and 15 assists; Dunn had nine goals in 2022-23 through 50 games.