NHL On Tap: Hertl looks to extend goal streak for Golden Knights vs. Stars

Kucherov on roll for Lightning; Utah faces Jets for 2nd time in 5 days

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Friday, including one televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (30-14-4) will attempt to ride the hot streak of Tomas Hertl when they meet the Stars (29-17-1) for the first of two games in five days between the Western Conference rivals. The forward has scored five times in the past four games and will attempt to extend his goal scoring streak to five in the matchup at American Airlines Center. Hertl scored his 17th goal of the season in a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in a seven-game point streak for Vegas, which ended an 0-3-1 skid Thursday. Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson has a 10-game road point streak (14 points; seven goals, seven assists), the longest such run in Vegas history, dating to Dec. 4 following his return from a lower-body injury. Expect a tight game when these two teams get together; each of the last eight meetings, including their seven-game Western Conference First Round series last spring, have been decided by one goal or multiple tallies following an empty-net goal. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has seven points (one goal, six assists) in a five-game point streak and will attempt to tie his NHL career high points streak of six games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET: FDSNSUN, CHSN, SN, TVAS)

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov will attempt to extend his season-high points streak to 11 games when the Lightning (25-18-3) meet the Blackhawks (15-28-4) at United Center. Kucherov has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his past 10 games and is third in the NHL in scoring with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 44 games, trailing only Colorado Avalanche centr Nathan MacKinnon (75) and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (74). The statistics suggest this matchup definitely is in Kucherov’s favor to prolong his run; Tampa Bay ranks first in the NHL in goals per games played (3.61) and goes up against a Blackhawks team that is 29th in goals against per games played (3.43). In the process, the Lightning will try to snap their 2025 road funk in which they’ve gone 1-6-1 away from Amalie Arena. Chicago once again will be without veteran forward Craig Smith, who has not played since Jan. 8 because of a back injury. Chicago is 7-12-2 since Anders Sorensen took over as interim coach Dec. 5 and will attempt to collect at least one point for a fourth consecutive game (1-0-2).

Utah Hockey Club at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16)

Utah (21-19-7) will try to defeat the Jets (32-14-3) for the second time in five days when they meet Winnipeg at Canada Life Center. Utah's 5-2 win in the teams' previous meeting on Monday was part of a three-game winning streak in which it has outscored the opposition 13-4. Expect Connor Ingram to start in goal after Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The loss to Utah on Monday cost the Jets more than just points in the Central Division standings; captain Adam Lowry, who has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 48 games, sustained a lower-body injury in that game and is week to week. Winnipeg did get some reinforcements back when defenseman Haydn Fleury and forward Mason Appleton each was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Other Friday game

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET: MSGSN, NBCSP+)

The Flyers (22-21-6) will try to get back on track after a 6-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday, which snapped their three-game winning streak and season-high six game points streak (5-0-1). The loss of defenseman Noah Dobson, who is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, is a blow to the power play of an Islanders team (19-20-7) that ranks last in the NHL (12.5 percent) with the man advantage.

