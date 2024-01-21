Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday.
NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Lightning in key division showdown
Roy makes Islanders coaching debut; Matthews on impressive goal pace for Maple Leafs
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
Lightning, Red Wings in key Atlantic Division showdown
The streaking Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET, TVAS) for a pivotal game in the Atlantic Division and the Stanley Cup Playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Tampa Bay leads Detroit by two points for third place and both teams have been surging in the standings. The Lightning (24-17-5) have won five in a row, including 3-1 against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, while outscoring opponents 22-10. The Red Wings (23-17-5) had won three in a row and were 6-0-1 in seven games before a 4-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Detroit defeated Tampa Bay 6-4 at Amalie Arena on Oct. 14. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Roy makes Islanders coaching debut
The Patrick Roy era begins when the New York Islanders host the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW). The Islanders (19-15-11) named the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie and four-time Stanley Cup champion their new coach after firing Lane Lambert on Saturday. Roy inherits a team that's lost four straight (0-3-1) and six of seven, including 4-3 in overtime at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. He won the 2014 Jack Adams Award voted as NHL coach of the year and was 130-92-24 with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16. The Stars (27-13-5) are 5-2-0 in their past seven after a 6-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Roope Hintz scored twice to become the first Stars player with 20 goals, and third in the past 10 years with three straight seasons of at least 20 (Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski). -- William Douglas, staff writer
Matthews on impressive scoring pace
Auston Matthews did not score a goal in a 6-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday but remains on pace to challenge the 70-goal mark this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-8) visiting the Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS). Matthews has an NHL-best 37 goals in 43 games and had an assist at Vancouver to give him seven points in his past three (four goals, three assists). The 2022 Hart Trophy winner voted as most valuable player in the NHL scored his fourth hat trick of the season and 11th in his NHL career during a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday to pass Rick Vaive (10) for sole possession of fourth place in Maple Leafs history. The Kraken (19-17-9) have lost three in a row after a team-high nine-game winning streak from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13. Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games. The forward will represent Seattle at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Sunday games
Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2)
The Flyers (25-16-6) play the second of a back-to-back set after a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche ended a five-game winning streak. Cam Atkinson has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. The Senators (16-24-1) also play their second game in two days after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, their seventh in nine games (2-6-1). Ottawa forward Claude Giroux faces his former team two assists shy of 700 in his NHL career.
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSN, BSWI)
The Wild (19-21-5) look for their second consecutive win after scoring five power-play goals to defeat the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Friday. Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games, including two goals and an assist Friday. The Hurricanes (25-14-5) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 after a 4-2 win against the Red Wings on Friday. Jordan Martinook has a four-game goal streak and five points (four goals, one assist) in that stretch.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET, TVAS)
Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. Lightning forward Steven Stamkos needs one goal for his 14th season with at least 20. He'd join Alex Ovechkin (18), Sidney Crosby (16), Evgeni Malkin (14) and Patrick Kane (14) as the fifth active player with at least that many in the NHL.
Dallas Stars at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGN, BSSW)
The Islanders have been outscored 16-6 during their four-game slide. Brock Nelson is two points shy of 500 for his NHL career. The Stars lead the NHL with 11 short-handed goals.
New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1)
The Rangers (28-15-2) play the second of a back to back after a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings Saturday and look to end a five-game road losing streak (0-4-1). Vincent Trocheck is one assist from 300 in the NHL. The Ducks (15-29-1) lost 5-3 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, their fourth in five games. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe became Anaheim's fourth rookie to score this season, one behind the Boston Bruins for most in the NHL.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS)
The Kraken play their first home game since Jan. 4 coming off a six-game road trip (3-3-0). The Maple Leafs play the finale of a four-game swing (1-2-0).