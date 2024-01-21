NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Lightning in key division showdown

Sunday games

Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2)

The Flyers (25-16-6) play the second of a back-to-back set after a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche ended a five-game winning streak. Cam Atkinson has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. The Senators (16-24-1) also play their second game in two days after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, their seventh in nine games (2-6-1). Ottawa forward Claude Giroux faces his former team two assists shy of 700 in his NHL career.

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSN, BSWI)

The Wild (19-21-5) look for their second consecutive win after scoring five power-play goals to defeat the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Friday. Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games, including two goals and an assist Friday. The Hurricanes (25-14-5) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 after a 4-2 win against the Red Wings on Friday. Jordan Martinook has a four-game goal streak and five points (four goals, one assist) in that stretch.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET, TVAS)

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. Lightning forward Steven Stamkos needs one goal for his 14th season with at least 20. He'd join Alex Ovechkin (18), Sidney Crosby (16), Evgeni Malkin (14) and Patrick Kane (14) as the fifth active player with at least that many in the NHL.

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGN, BSSW)

The Islanders have been outscored 16-6 during their four-game slide. Brock Nelson is two points shy of 500 for his NHL career. The Stars lead the NHL with 11 short-handed goals.

New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1)

The Rangers (28-15-2) play the second of a back to back after a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings Saturday and look to end a five-game road losing streak (0-4-1). Vincent Trocheck is one assist from 300 in the NHL. The Ducks (15-29-1) lost 5-3 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, their fourth in five games. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe became Anaheim's fourth rookie to score this season, one behind the Boston Bruins for most in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS)

The Kraken play their first home game since Jan. 4 coming off a six-game road trip (3-3-0). The Maple Leafs play the finale of a four-game swing (1-2-0).