NHL On Tap: Oshie seeks hat trick encore for Capitals against Blues

Healthy Couture set for Sharks season debut

Logan Couture is expected to make his season debut for the San Jose Sharks when they host the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA). The 34-year-old center, who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury sustained during offseason training, played all 82 games last season and had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists), his highest total since 2018-19 (70 points; 27 goals, 43 assists). Couture is expected to be joined by center Nico Sturm, who has missed the past 17 games with an upper-body injury. Each will be a sight for sore eyes for the Sharks (10-31-4), who are eighth in the Pacific Division and are 1-14-1 in their past 16 games. Defenseman Radko Gudas is questionable with a lower-body injury for the Ducks (15-28-1), who are 2-7-1 in their past 10. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Oilers look to set Canadian win record on archrival ice

The Edmonton Oilers take their team record 12-game winning streak down the road to face their provincial rival Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2) with a chance to set an NHL record by a Canadian franchise. The Oilers are tied with the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for longest win streak by a team based in Canada. A win against Calgary would pull Edmonton within four of the NHL record of 17 straight victories set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Though the Oilers would love to set the record in the Flames' building, Calgary will be motivated to end Edmonton's run in the second edition of the Battle of Alberta this season. The Oilers won 5-2 in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29. The Oilers (25-15-1) haven't lost since a 3-1 defeat at the New York Islanders on Dec. 19. They are 20-3-0 since Nov. 24, and 22-6-0 since coach Kris Knoblauch took over for Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. Edmonton has not allowed more than two goals in 10 straight games. The Flames (21-19-5) had a four-game winning streak end with a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Saturday games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B)

The Lightning (23-17-5) begin a three-game road swing after earning their fourth straight win, 7-3 against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned his second consecutive shutout for the Sabres (20-21-4) in a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The 24-year-old goalie has a shutout streak of 157:55 dating to the second period of a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13. Forward Jeff Skinner (upper body) and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) could each return for Buffalo; Skinner has been out the past four games and Samuelsson has missed two.

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT)

The Flyers (25-14-6) will try to extend a five-game winning streak, which matches their longest of the season (Nov. 10-19) following a 5-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Forward Joel Farabee has five points (three goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak and forward Owen Tippett has six goals in his past six games for Philadelphia. Center Nathan MacKinnon has a 10-game point streak (17 points; five goals, 12 assists) for the Avalanche (29-14-3), who had won eight of 10 before a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Nashville Predators at Arizona Coyotes (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

Defenseman Roman Josi has at least one assist in five straight games for the Predators (25-19-1), who are 6-3-0 in their past nine. The Nashville captain has reached 30 assists for the third straight season and ninth time in 10 seasons. Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz (upper body injury) could return after missing a 2-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday. Arizona (21-19-3) is 2-5-1 in its past eight games.

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators (3 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN)

Center Josh Norris could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury for the Senators (16-24-0), who have won two of three following a five-game skid. Center Adam Lowry has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five games for the Jets (29-10-4), who are 17-2-2 in their past 21 games and lead the Central Division with 62 points.

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY, TVAS, CBC)

Forward Cole Caufield has four goals in his past four games for the Canadiens (19-19-7). The Bruins (27-8-9) have won three straight, have points in 11 of their past 12 (8-1-3) and lead the Atlantic Division with 63 points.

Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW)

The Devils (23-17-3) will honor three-time Stanley Cup champion and current assistant coach Sergei Brylin as its second Ring of Honor inductee in a pregame ceremony. Brylin played his entire 13-season NHL career (1994-2008) with New Jersey and is one of five players to win three Stanley Cup championships with the Devils (1995, 2000, 2003), joining Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer and Scott Stevens. New Jersey is 2-3-1 in its past six games. Forward Jason Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games for the Stars (26-13-5), who are 4-2-0 in their past six.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; SN)

Auston Matthews had a hat trick for the Maple Leafs (22-13-8) in a 4-3 win at Calgary on Thursday, giving him 37 goals in 42 games and putting the center on pace to score 72 goals this season for Toronto, 1-3-1 in its past five games. Forward Elias Pettersson has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past seven games for the Canucks (30-11-4), who are is 6-0-1 in their past seven games and first in the NHL standings.

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSMW)

The Capitals open a four-game road trip after going 4-2-0 in their past six games, with Oshie three goals shy of 300 in his NHL career. The Blues were 0-for-5 on the power play on Thursday and are 30th in the NHL with the man-advantage (13.3 percent). Washington has denied the opposition on 16 straight power plays in its past five games and ranks 12th in the League on the penalty kill (81.2 percent).

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

Center Connor McDavid has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) on a 12-game point streak, which coincides with the Oilers’ 12-game winning streak. Edmonton has climbed to third place in the Pacific Division after being tied for last in the NHL standings on Nov. 9. Center Nazem Kadri has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in an eight-game point streak for the Flames.

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA)

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games. Center Mikael Granlund is expected to miss the next three games and is week to week for the Sharks after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 2-1 shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is expected to play for the Penguins (21-15-6) after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Forward Jonathan Marchessault has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games for the Golden Knights (26-14-5), who are 4-2-0 in their past six.

New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG, KCAL)

Forward Artemi Panarin has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in his past 13 games for the Rangers (28-14-2), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven. Center Anze Kopitar is without a point and is minus-4 in his past three games for the Kings (21-13-8), who are 1-6-4 in their past 11.