Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday.
NHL On Tap: Sabres face Blackhawks looking to climb in playoff race
Red Wings look to stay hot; Canadiens, Devils seek goaltending solutions
© Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images
Luukkonen on a run
The Buffalo Sabres (19-21-4) enter Wednesday with seven points separating them and the second wild card from the East. The good news is that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is doing all he can to get them there. The goalie is 4-1-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .950 save percentage in his past five starts, including a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday that's helped the Sabres go 4-2-0 in their past six games. Up next are the Chicago Blackhawks (13-29-2) at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B). For Luukkonen, the shutout was his second of the season, making him the first Sabres goalie with multiple shutouts in one season since Carter Hutton had two in 2019-20. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer
Red Wings face another Atlantic Division test
The Detroit Red Wings are on a 5-0-1 run entering their game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET). Detroit is trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in eight seasons and is in the early part of what captain Dylan Larkin has called the biggest stretch of the season, a series of tough games leading into the 2024 NHL All-Star break. Detroit defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 at home Saturday and the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on the road Sunday, despite travel problems. Now the Red Wings (22-16-5) face another Atlantic Division rival on the road. The Panthers (27-13-3) have lost two straight (0-1-1) after a nine-game winning streak. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
Canadiens, Devils seeking goaltending solutions
Halfway through their season, the New Jersey Devils are coping with myriad injuries -- notably forwards Jack Hughes (upper body) and Timo Meier (lower body), and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (upper body) -- while trying not to lose ground in the playoff race. The Devils (22-16-3) are back home to play the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS) coiming off a 1-2-1 road trip and Meier returns after missing six games. Goaltending has been a problem for the Devils; their .882 save percentage 31st in the NHL ahead of only the Ottawa Senators (.880), so 23-year-old Nico Daws could get a long look. Though Daws' numbers this season are modest (3-2-0, 2.63 goals-against average, .922 save percentage in five games), he made a total of 68 saves on 72 shots (.944) while going 1-1-0 against the Panthers and Boston Bruins. The Canadiens (18-18-7) have used a three-goalie rotation and will likely start Sam Montembeault, who's 9-6-4 with a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage in 20 games. He has three starts with at least 38 saves since signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract with Montreal on Dec. 1. -- Jon Lane, staff writer
Wednesday games
Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET)
Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is out at least the next two games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Maple Leafs. Andrew Copp has goals in three straight games for Detroit, including the winner with 1:40 left in the third period Sunday. Sam Reinhart has scored in seven straight games (nine goals), tying a Panthers record, and Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on a nine-game scoring streak.
Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS)
Captain Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 43 games. He can become the third skater in the past 40 years to finish as Montreal's points leader in at least three consecutive seasons (tied or outright), joining Max Pacioretty (2011-12 to 2016-17) and Mats Naslund (1984-85 to 1986-87). Rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec each set an NHL career high in time on ice Monday after the Devils lost Brendan Smith to a leg injury at 6:06 of the first period in a 3-0 loss at the Bruins. Nemec played 25:26 in his 20th NHL game. Hughes skated 28:10, the most ice time in game by a New Jersey player this season.
Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B)
The Blackhawks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks on Tuesday. When Cole Guttman scored at 10:41 of the first period, it was Chicago’s 21st goal by a rookie, tying the Columbus Blue Jackets for most in the NHL. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev did not play in the third because of an undisclosed injury and is a "maybe" against the Sabres, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. The Sabres have been without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson since he sustained an upper-body injury in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.