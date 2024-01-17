NHL On Tap: Sabres face Blackhawks looking to climb in playoff race

Wednesday games

Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET)

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is out at least the next two games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Maple Leafs. Andrew Copp has goals in three straight games for Detroit, including the winner with 1:40 left in the third period Sunday. Sam Reinhart has scored in seven straight games (nine goals), tying a Panthers record, and Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on a nine-game scoring streak.

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS)

Captain Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 43 games. He can become the third skater in the past 40 years to finish as Montreal's points leader in at least three consecutive seasons (tied or outright), joining Max Pacioretty (2011-12 to 2016-17) and Mats Naslund (1984-85 to 1986-87). Rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec each set an NHL career high in time on ice Monday after the Devils lost Brendan Smith to a leg injury at 6:06 of the first period in a 3-0 loss at the Bruins. Nemec played 25:26 in his 20th NHL game. Hughes skated 28:10, the most ice time in game by a New Jersey player this season.

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B)

The Blackhawks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks on Tuesday. When Cole Guttman scored at 10:41 of the first period, it was Chicago’s 21st goal by a rookie, tying the Columbus Blue Jackets for most in the NHL. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev did not play in the third because of an undisclosed injury and is a "maybe" against the Sabres, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. The Sabres have been without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson since he sustained an upper-body injury in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.