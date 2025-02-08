NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase when Capitals host Utah Hockey Club

Lightning visit Canadiens seeking 4th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are two games on the schedule for Sunday, the final day of play before the 4 Nations Face-Off, including one televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada.

Games of the day

Utah Hockey Club at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT, SN)

Alex Ovechkin will have one last chance to close the gap on Wayne Gretzky for the NHL all-time goals record before the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Ovechkin has 26 goals (14 assists, 40 points) in 38 games this season and 879 goals overall, 15 behind Gretzky’s record of 894. The Washington captain has scored a goal in each of his past four games. He has six points (four goals, two assists) on a four-game point streak. With a win the Capitals (36-11-7) can pull even with the Winnipeg Jets (81 points) for first in the overall standings. Utah defensemen Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki will play their final game before playing for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Utah (23-23-9) will look to go into the break with a win after losing 7-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Utah forward Clayton Keller scored two goals in the loss and leads Utah in scoring with 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in 54 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NHLN, FDSNSUN)

There will be plenty of 4 Nations Face-Off participants taking part in the final NHL game before the tournament. Tampa forwards Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, defenseman Victor Hedman and coach Jon Cooper will all participate in the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Cirelli, Hagel and Point will play for Canada with Cooper as coach. Guentzel will play for the United States and Hedman for Sweden. The Lightning (30-20-4) can extend their winning streak to four games heading into the break. They won 6-3 at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov had three assists in the win and can extend his point streak to seven games. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) on a six-game streak. Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Patrik Laine will play for Finland and goalie Sam Montembeault will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Canadiens (25-25-5) will look to go into the break with a win, having lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1). They lost 4-0 against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

