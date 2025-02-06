NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase when Capitals visit Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the 17th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Alex Ovechkin's chase for the all-time goals record takes the veteran forward and his Washington Capitals (35-11-7) to Philadelphia where they'll meet the rival Flyers (23-25-7) at Wells Fargo Center. The 39-year-old scored his 878th NHL goal in a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, an empty net goal with one second remaining, and is now within 17 goals of passing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894. He now has 25 goals on the season and will attempt to extend his goal streak to four games. Washington has one regulation loss in its past 17 games (11-1-5). The Flyers, meanwhile, have trended in the opposite direction and will attempt to end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1), which included three straight shutouts prior to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Hurricanes (32-18-4) and Wild (31-19-4) will both be trying to get out of offensive funks when they meet in St. Paul. Each team comes off 3-0 shutout loss on Tuesday; the Hurricanes against the host Winnipeg Jets, and the Wild against the host Boston Bruins. Minnesota has been shut out in its past two games; the Wild have gone 121:27 without a goal dating to Frederick Gaudreau's empty netter at 18:33 of the third period in a 4-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 30. Minnesota has lost four straight at home, and claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers Wednesday after forward Ryan Hartman was suspended 10 games for roughing Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The Hurricanes saw their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1) with back-to-back losses against the Los Angeles Kings (4-2 on Saturday) and Jets. Carolina has only had one three-game losing streak this season and will be looking to avoid a second.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs (32-19-2) could welcome back forward Mitch Marner and goalie Anthony Stolarz to the lineup when they meet the Kraken (23-28-4) at Climate Pledge Arena. Coach Craig Berube told reporters Wednesday there's a "good possibility" Marner will play after missing Toronto's 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Solarz has been out of action since injuring his knee against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12.". Toronto will attempt to extend its winning streak to three games and William Nylander will attempt to extend his goal-scoring streak to four after accruing five goals in the past three games. Kraken forward Shane Wright will attempt to extend his career-high point streak to seven games; he has three goals and four assists in his past six. Seattle is 1-3-1 in its past five games.