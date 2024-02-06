NHL On Tap: Lindholm to make Canucks debut against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday.

Lindholm makes debut, Canucks aim to extend streak

Elias Lindholm will make his Vancouver Canucks debut when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP) where they will try to extend an 11-game point streak. The Canucks acquired the 29-year-old center from the Calgary Flames for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round and conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. Vancouver is counting on Lindholm, who could become an unrestricted free agent July 1, for its stretch run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games for Calgary this season. The Canucks (33-11-5) are tied with the Boston Bruins atop the NHL standings with 71 points and are 9-0-2 in their past 11 games. The Hurricanes (28-15-5) are second in the Metropolitan Division and are also looking to pick up where it left off before All-Star break; they’ve won three in a row and are 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. Carolina forward Seth Jarvis has five assists during a four-game point streak. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Oilers look to tie NHL record with 17th straight win

The Super Bowl isn’t the only big game coming up in Las Vegas. The Edmonton Oilers will try to win their 17th straight and tie the NHL record when they play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS). The Oilers and 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets are tied for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history, one behind the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Edmonton (29-15-1) returns from the All-Star break for its first game since Jan. 27, a 4-1 victory at home against the Nashville Predators. Vegas (29-15-6) hasn’t played since a 5-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings the same day. Win, and the Oilers can break the record at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

MacKinnon tries to stay hot in New Jersey

Nathan MacKinnon scored again Monday night; his 13th goal in a 14-game point streak, his ninth goal in a five-game goal streak. The Colorado Avalanche center has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in his active point streak and has at least one point in 33 of the past 34 games (65 points in that stretch). He has 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 42 games since Nov. 1. He is, simply put, on fire, and now he's tied with Nikita Kucherov for the most points in the NHL, each with 85, entering Colorado's game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). However, the Avalanche (32-14-4) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, when MacKinnon provided all their offense. It could be Justus Annunen in goal against the Devils; Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves against the Rangers on Monday after being in Toronto for NHL All-Star Weekend. Annunen has played one game for them and started the previous time the Avalanche had a back-to-back situation, making 36 saves in a 7-4 win at the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 16. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Tuesday games

Calgary Flames at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

The Flames (22-22-5) play their first game without Lindholm since trading him to the Canucks on Wednesday; he scored the lone goal for Calgary in a 1-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 27 that ended a four-game losing streak. The Bruins (31-9-9) won seven of eight games before All-Star break and seek their fourth road win in a row. Charlie Coyle has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career.

Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET: BSSW, MSG-B)

The Stars (30-13-6) are 4-0-1 in their past five games after a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 27. Thomas Harley has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past three games, including two goals, one the game-winner, against Washington. The Sabres (22-23-4) have won their past two, including a 5-2 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. JJ Peterka scored twice for the second consecutive game; he has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past five.

Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP)

Quinn Hughes looks to extend a six-game point streak for Vancouver; he has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) during the stretch, including three assists in a 5-4 comeback overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 27. Martin Necas has four goals in his past five games for the Hurricanes, including one in Carolina’s 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 27.

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET: BSFL, NBCSP)

The Panthers (31-14-4) look for their fifth straight win, and Sam Reinhart will try to extend a 13-game point streak in which he has 18 points (14 goals, four assists). The Flyers (25-19-6) have lost five games in a row after a five-game winning streak. Tyson Foerster has three goals in his past five games, including two in Philadelphia’s 6-2 loss against Boston on Jan. 27.

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3)

Mark Scheifele returns to the Jets (30-12-5) after missing six games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 11. He’ll try to help Winnipeg end a three-game skid (0-2-1) during which they’ve scored just three goals. @Sean Monahan is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. Sidney Crosby has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak for the Penguins (22-17-7). Jake Guentzel will play his 500th NHL game.

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET: MNMT, TSN2, RDS)

The Capitals (22-18-7) will try to end a four-game skid (0-3-1) during which they’ve been outscored 19-9. Dylan Strome has three goals in his past two games for Washington, including one in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Jan. 27. The Capitals are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games against Montreal. The Canadiens (20-21-8) lost four of five before All-Star break (1-3-1) and hope to end a three-game road skid (0-2-1). Cole Caufield has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during an NHL career-long nine-game point streak.

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Devils (24-20-3) are playing their first game since a 6-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 27. They lost two in a row and three of four before the break. They went 5-6-1 in January. New Jersey should be getting center Jack Hughes back from his upper-body injury soon, but Tuesday might be a stretch since he practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Monday. The Devils are 3-6-1 without him. The Avalanche haven't lost two in a row since Dec. 7-9.

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS)

Oilers center Connor McDavid, who won the all-around title at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills in Toronto on Friday, has 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in his past 32 games, including eight (four goals, four assists) in his past three. The Golden Knights were 5-0-1 in their past six games before their loss at Detroit. They have the fourth-best record in the NHL at home (.760 points percentage).