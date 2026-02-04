NHL On Tap: Bruins, Geekie look to extend streaks against Panthers

Stars look for 6th straight win; Hughes can set Wild assist record against Predators

Morgan Geekie for On Tap Feb 4 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Keep it Bruin

The Boston Bruins (32-20-4) and Morgan Geekie look to keep multiple streaks alive in their final game before the NHL breaks Friday for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when they visit Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers (28-24-3) at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS). The Bruins have points in six straight (4-0-2) after a 6-5 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Geekie had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (11 points; seven goals, four assists). Charlie McAvoy, who will play for Team USA in Milano Cortina, had two assists to run his point streak to six games (nine points; one goal, eight assists), Boston holds the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card. The Panthers will try to end a four-game losing streak and stay in the Stanley Cup Playoff picture following a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Monday. Reinhart had two assists for Florida, which is nine points behind Boston for the second wild card.

Shooting Stars

The Dallas Stars (33-14-9) go for a season-high sixth straight win when they host the St. Louis Blues (20-27-9) at American Airlines Center (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). Dallas has won six of its past seven (6-1-0), is one point behind the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division and six points behind the division-leading Colorado Avalanche after a 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Jake Oettinger, who will represent Team USA at the Olympics, made 27 saves Monday for his fifth straight win. He's the seventh United States-born goalie with at least 10 career five-game winning streaks, joining Jonathan Quick (16), Tom Barrasso (12), Ryan Miller (11), Mike Richter (11), Frank Brimsek (11) and Ben Bishop (10). Matt Duchene had two assists Monday and has seven points (five goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak. Jason Robertson, who leads Dallas and is sixth in the NHL with 31 goals in 56 games, is one shy of 200 goals for his NHL career. St. Louis looks to end a nine-game road losing streak in their final game before the Olympic break. Jimmy Snuggerud has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak and the forward can become the fourth Blues rookie in the past 30 years with a point in six or more straight games, joining Harry York (eight games, 1996-97), Kevin Shattenkirk (six games, 2010-11) and Jim Campbell (six games, 1996-97). St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who will play for Team Canada in Milano Cortina, is one shutout away from becoming the 20th active NHL goalie with 20.

Wild things

The Minnesota Wild (33-14-10) are aiming to extend a four-game winning streak and a six-game point streak (5-0-1) when they visit the Nashville Predators (26-23-6) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO). Minnesota's run has been powered by defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) during a nine-game point streak. Hughes, who will represent Team USA in Milano Cortina, can surpass Kirill Kaprizov's Minnesota record nine-game assist streak, set from Nov. 11 to Dec. 1, 2022, after he had three assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Nashville has points in four straight games (2-0-2), led by Filip Forsberg, who will represent Sweden at the Olympics. He five points (four goals, one assist) during a three-game goal and point streak, including a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Kopitar nears 1,300 points

Anze Kopitar needs one point for 1,300 for his NHL career and to move closer to Marcel Dionne as the Los Angeles Kings' all-time points leader when the Kings (23-17-14) host the Seattle Kraken (26-19-9) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG). With 1,299 points (446 goals, 853 assists) in 1,493 games, Kopitar is eight points behind Dionne, who had 1,307 points (550 goals, 757 assists) in 921 games with the Kings from 1975-87. Kopitar, who is retiring after this season, has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 39 games. The Kraken will try to regroup after a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday ended their four-game winning streak. Jared McCann had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (eight points; four goals, four assists) for Seattle, which holds the second wild card in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Los Angeles.

'Battle' before break

The Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8) and Calgary Flames (22-27-6) clash in the final installment of the "Battle of Alberta" this season in the last game for both teams before the Olympic break at Scotiabank Saddledome (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN360). The Flames look to take the four-game series after a 3-2 win in Calgary on Dec. 27. Olympic-bound forwards Connor McDavid (Canada) and Leon Draisaitl (Germany) will try to get back on the score sheet for the Oilers after each had a four-game point streak end in a 5-2 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. McDavid leads the NHL with 95 points (34 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games, and Draisaitl is fifth with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 54 games for Edmonton, which is tied with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division. The Flames have lost six of their past seven (1-4-2) after a 4-2 loss against the Maple Leafs on Monday.

The schedule

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS)

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN)

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO)

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT)

Detroit Red Wings at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Utah 16)

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT)

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN360)

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP)

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG)

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL Status Report: Foligno likely to return for Blackhawks against Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

NHL Foundation grants $50,000 to Hockey in New Jersey to boost girls program

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's 4-game winning streak

Maccelli scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning rally late for OT win against Sabres

Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers defeat Capitals

Celebrini shades of Thornton, proving future is now for Sharks

Josi determined to lead Switzerland to 1st Olympic hockey medal in 78 years 

Mailbag: Czechia goaltending at Olympics; Predators GM transition

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Horvat's 2nd goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in OT

Merzlikins makes 24 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils for 6th straight win

Tkachuk of Senators ready to live 'childhood dream' of playing in Olympics