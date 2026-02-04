NHL On Tap: Bruins, Geekie look to extend streaks against Panthers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Keep it Bruin

The Boston Bruins (32-20-4) and Morgan Geekie look to keep multiple streaks alive in their final game before the NHL breaks Friday for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when they visit Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers (28-24-3) at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS). The Bruins have points in six straight (4-0-2) after a 6-5 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Geekie had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (11 points; seven goals, four assists). Charlie McAvoy, who will play for Team USA in Milano Cortina, had two assists to run his point streak to six games (nine points; one goal, eight assists), Boston holds the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card. The Panthers will try to end a four-game losing streak and stay in the Stanley Cup Playoff picture following a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Monday. Reinhart had two assists for Florida, which is nine points behind Boston for the second wild card.