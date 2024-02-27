NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

Tuesday games

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSDET)

Fourth-place Washington (27-21-9) trails Philadelphia by four points with two games in hand. Captain Alex Ovechkin has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past 12 games. The Red Wings (32-20-6) have won five in a row and forward Alex DeBrincat has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 10-6-0 and leads the NHL among goalies to play at least five games with a 1.76 GAA, .936 save percentage and three shutouts dating to Jan. 1. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will return from an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals on Saturday. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid (43) and Kucherov (41 points) are the only players who have more than Tkachuk's 38 (15 goals, 23 assists) in 21 games since New Year's Day.

Arizona Coyotes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS)

The Coyotes (23-29-5) have lost 12 in a row (0-10-2) and forward Clayton Keller is questionable with an upper-body injury. The Canadiens (22-28-8) are on a five-game losing streak, allowing a power-play goal in each.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP)

The Lightning end a three-game road trip. They've outscored opponents 8-3 in two straight wins. Flyers forward Travis Konecny will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury and defenseman Jamie Drysdale is out after not returning following a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins in the second period of a 7-6 loss Sunday. The Flyers placed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) on injured reserve and recalled forward Bobby Brink from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS)

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday to become the first player in Vegas history to score at least 30 goals twice. The Golden Knights (32-19-7) have lost three straight and five of six (1-4-1). The Maple Leafs (33-16-8) are on a seven-game winning streak and Mitchell Marner has points in 10 straight games (three goals, 18 assists). They will be without Timothy Liljegren, a defenseman who's day to day with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 4-3 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (34-18-6) have lost two in a row (0-1-1) after a four-game winning streak. Andrei Svechnikov (124 goals, 174 assists in 384 games) is two points from 300 in the NHL. The Wild (28-24-6) are 7-1-1 in their past nine games and four points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card in the playoffs from the Western Conference. Forward Kirill Kaprizov can equal his team record set Nov. 11-Dec. 1, 2022, by extending his assist streak to nine games. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past eight.

Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN5, RDS2)

Claude Giroux has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past nine games for the Senators (25-28-3). The Predators (32-25-2) open a five-game homestand after winning five straight on the road for the first time in their history. Their six wins since the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend are tied with the Jets, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings for second-most in the West behind the Wild (seven).

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW)

Robert Thomas has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games for St. Louis (30-25-2). Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 5-2-0 with a 2.29 GAA, .926 save percentage and one shutout in his past seven games (all starts) for Winnipeg (36-15-5), which has won three in a row and six of seven.

Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSW)

Los Angeles (29-17-10) is 6-3-0 since Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan as coach Feb. 2, and 7-2-1 in its past 10 games. Forward Adrian Kempe left a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday with 1:35 remaining after he got tripped up by defenseman Cody Ceci. He held his arm as he went down the tunnel. "For him not to finish the game means something’s not right, because it was a big moment," interim coach Jim Hiller said. Nazem Kadri has four goals during a three-game goal streak for the Flames (28-25-5).

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Logan Stankoven scored his first NHL goal playing his second game for the Stars on Monday, his 21st birthday. The forward became the 18th player to score his first goal in the League on his birthday. The Avalanche had won six in a row at home prior to a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. MacKinnon will play his 60th game and can tie Peter Stastny (60) as the fastest player in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history to reach 100 points in one season. Cale Makar's 307 points (78 goals, 229 assists) are tied with Tyson Barrie for most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SN-PIT)

Forward Bryan Rust is questionable with an upper-body injury for the Penguins (26-21-8), who begin a four-game road trip after a 2-1-1 homestand. Captain Sidney Crosby had goal and three assists in a 7-6 win against the Flyers on Sunday and has eight points (four goals) in his past five games. Forward J.T. Miller has nine points (five goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak for the Canucks (38-16-6), who defeated the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Saturday to end a season-high four-game losing streak.

New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SNO, SNE)

The Devils (29-25-4) are 1-3-0 in their past four and seven points behind the Lightning for the second wild card into the playoffs from the East. The Sharks (15-36-5) have lost five of six (1-4-1) and play the fourth of a five-game homestand.