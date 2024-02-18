NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Coyotes

Sunday games

New York Rangers at New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

More than 70,000 people are expected at the NHL's 41st outdoor game played mere hours after the New Jersey Devils defeated the Flyers 6-3 at MetLife Stadium. Rangers forward Matt Rempe is expected to become the first player to make his NHL debut in an outdoor game. The Rangers have won six consecutive games for the second time this season.

Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

The Avalanche come home after going 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip coming out of the NHL All-Star break. Mikko Rantanen has 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games, second on the Avalanche to MacKinnon. Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 53 games. This is the first half of a back to back for the Coyotes, who play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS)

Brandt Clarke, a 21-year-old defenseman playing his 17th NHL game, scored his first NHL goal to give the Kings the win Saturday. Forward Kevin Fiala is two points from 400 in the League and forward Adrian Kempe is two from 300. Crosby has a Penguins-record 12 seasons scoring at least 30 goals, second to Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (17) for most in NHL history.