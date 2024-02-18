NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Coyotes

Islanders try to get going outdoors; Penguins to honor Jagr, start 4-game homestand

2-18 On Tap Mackinnon COL vs ARI

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Sunday.

MacKinnon's production continues

Nathan MacKinnon has had a lot of outstanding seasons in his NHL career, but the Colorado Avalanche center is on a sizzler this season. His 89 points (32 goals, 57 assists) in 55 games are second in the NHL to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (94 points; 36 goals, 58 assists in 55 games). The NHL First Star for January, when he had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) and five game-winning goals in 12 games, MacKinnon will look for more when the Avalanche (33-18-4) play the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT). The 28-year-old is 22 points from his NHL career-high of 111 set last season, and projected for 133 (48 goals, 85 assists). It's been a tough go for the Coyotes (23-26-4). They're 0-7-1 since Jan. 22. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

COL@NYR: MacKinnon fires home a shot on the rush to strike first

Maybe the Islanders can get it going outside

Playing indoors hasn't been all that kind to the New York Islanders, so maybe taking it outdoors will do the trick. The Islanders are the home team against the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). This will be the first all New York game of the season and it's ironically being played across the Hudson River. Regardless, it doesn't matter where the Islanders (22-18-13) play now because they need to start winning. They're 3-3-2 since Patrick Roy took over as coach but he clearly isn't happy. Roy put the Islanders through some tough practices this week since a 2-1 shootout loss at home to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He wants consistency, more of an aggressive attack. The Islanders need a win more than the Rangers (35-16-3). They are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 29 games left. The Rangers have won six in a row to solidly first place in the Metropolitan Division. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Islanders, Rangers set for Stadium Series matchup

Penguins must be great after honoring 68

On the night the Pittsburgh Penguins retire Jaromir Jagr's No. 68, they begin a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS) that has them playing the Islanders, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers before traveling to the Pacific Northwest and Alberta for their next four. To say these games are of great importance to the Penguins (24-20-7) and their playoff hopes isn't an exaggeration, not when they trail the Red Wings by seven points for the second wild card from the East with two games against division rivals during the next seven days. Pittsburgh needed that 4-1 victory Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, last in the NHL this season and who all but eliminated them from the playoff race last April. "Obviously, we can build off this," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said after the game. They must without forward Jake Guentzel (upper body) until at least early March and the Kings ending a four-game east coast trip and 1-3-2 in the second half of a back-to-back set. Los Angeles (26-16-10) is desperately trying to hold onto a wild-card spot in the West and 3-1-0 since Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan as coach Feb. 2. Goalie Cam Talbot could start after David Rittich made 28 saves in a 5-2 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Retro Recap: Jagr leads Penguins to OT win in Game 6

Sunday games

New York Rangers at New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

More than 70,000 people are expected at the NHL's 41st outdoor game played mere hours after the New Jersey Devils defeated the Flyers 6-3 at MetLife Stadium. Rangers forward Matt Rempe is expected to become the first player to make his NHL debut in an outdoor game. The Rangers have won six consecutive games for the second time this season.

Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

The Avalanche come home after going 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip coming out of the NHL All-Star break. Mikko Rantanen has 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games, second on the Avalanche to MacKinnon. Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 53 games. This is the first half of a back to back for the Coyotes, who play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS)

Brandt Clarke, a 21-year-old defenseman playing his 17th NHL game, scored his first NHL goal to give the Kings the win Saturday. Forward Kevin Fiala is two points from 400 in the League and forward Adrian Kempe is two from 300. Crosby has a Penguins-record 12 seasons scoring at least 30 goals, second to Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (17) for most in NHL history.

