NHL On Tap: Hart Trophy contenders MacKinnon, Kucherov take center stage

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Thursday.

Hart Trophy contenders square off

Two years ago, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup and end their chances at a threepeat. In the present, each is on track for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they face off at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT) with two top contenders for the Hart Trophy on opposite ends of the ice. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with 90 points (34 goals, 56 assists) in 53 games and has points in eight straight (15 points; six goals, nine assists) to boost his case for being named League MVP for the second time (2019). Right behind Kucherov is Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (87 points; 32 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, a three-time Hart runner-up (2018, 2020, 2021). MacKinnon has cooled off a bit of late for Colorado (33-17-4), with two assists in his past four games following 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in a 14-game point streak. Tampa Bay (29-20-5) opens a four-game homestand after splitting a four-game road trip. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Flyers try to extend win streak before Stadium Series

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to match their longest winning streak of the season when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP). The Flyers (29-19-6) are going for their fifth straight victory, something they've acheived twice this season (Nov. 10-19 and Jan. 10-18). Froward Travis Konecny has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak, including a goal and two assists in Philadelphia’s 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Thursday marks the Flyers' final game before they play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. The Maple Leafs (27-16-8) are 5-2-0 in their past seven games, including a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Forward William Nylander had a goal, giving him five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Familiar face rejoins scoring race

Connor McDavid is back within sight of the NHL scoring title after a six-assist performance in an 8-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. The Edmonton Oilers captain has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in his past seven games with the Oilers opening a three-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW). McDavid got off to a slow start this season by his standards, with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his first 11 games. He now has 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) in 47 games, tied for third in the NHL with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and 13 points behind Kucherov for the League's top spot. Considering his pace out of the gate, it seemed unfathomable McDavid could win his sixth Art Ross Trophy as NHL leading scorer (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) but with 33 games remaining on Edmonton's schedule, it would be a bad idea to count him out. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Thursday games

Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Brad Marchand will play his 1,001st NHL game when the Bruins (32-11-10) host the Kraken (22-21-10). The Boston captain had two assists in his milestone game Tuesday, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seattle ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday; the Kraken are 3-7-1 in their past 11 games.

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B)

The Panthers (34-15-4) will try to add to their 18 road victories -- tied with the Vancouver Canucks for most in the NHL -- and seek their 10th straight win away from home; a win would put them one behind the 11 consecutive road wins by the Los Angeles Kins from Oct. 17-Dec. 7, the longest streak in the League this season. The Sabres (23-25-4) look to build on their 7-0 against the Kings on Tuesday. Forward Jordan Greenway had two goals and an assist Tuesday for Buffalo.

Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGNSN, BSW)

Interim coach Jim Hiller will be in charge for his third game since taking over for Todd McLellan on Feb. 2, when the Kings visit the Devils. Los Angeles won its first game under Hiller, a 4-0 against Edmonton on Saturday, prior to their loss at Buffalo on Tuesday. The Kings (24-16-10) are 2-1-0 in their past three games after going 2-8-6 in their previous 16. The Devils (27-21-4) seek their third straight win after going 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games. Captain Nico Hischier has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games.

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (22-23-8) are watching the rapid maturation of 19-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft had his first three-point game in the NHL (one goal, two assists) in a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday to extend his point streak to six games (nine points; five goals, four assists), tied with Doug Wickenheiser in 1980-81 for the longest by a teenager in Montreal history. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has won two straight starts for the Rangers (34-16-3) after going 4-5-1 with a 3.25 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in January. A 2-0 victory against the Calgary Flames on Monday was his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSC, BSSD)

Forward Brady Tkachuk is coming off the second hat trick of his NHL career and the Senators (22-25-2) will look to extend their season-long winning streak to five games when they host the Ducks (18-32-2). Tkachuk had three goals in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Anaheim forward Troy Terry has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past eight games.

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT)

The Avalanche have scored 48 power-play goals, second in the NHL to the Lightning, who have 51. Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel is on an NHL career-high seven-game point streak (11 points; six goals, five assists). The Lightning are 10-3-0 in their past 13 games following a 3-2 shootout win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP)

Samuel Ersson leads NHL rookie goalies in wins (15), games played (28), goals-against average (2.49, minimum 20 games played) and shutouts (three) for the Flyers. The 24-year-old, 15-9-3 in 26 starts, is expected to get the start when Philadlphia visits Toronto. Center Auston Matthews had a nine-game point streak (15 points, nine goals, six assists) end in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW)

Stuart Skinner is 13-2-0 in his past 15 starts for the Oilers (31-17-1), with a 1.73 GAA and .939 save percentage, second in the NHL in each category to Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during that span. Edmonton (31-17-1) is 2-2-0 following a 16-game winning streak, tied for the second longest in League history. The Blues (28-22-2) are 7-2-0 in their past nine games.

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Matt Duchene needs one goal to reach at least 20 for the 10th time in his NHL career, and hopes to achieve that when the Stars (33-14-6) visit the Predators (27-24-2). The Stars center has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games, including a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Dallas is 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Captain Roman Josi has seven points (one goal, six assists) on a four game point streak for Nashville, 1-3-1 in its past five games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SN360)

The Penguins (23-20-7) try to end a three-game losing streak when they play at the Blackhawks (14-36-3). Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby does not have a point in his past two games following a nine-game point streak (11 points; six goals, five assists). Chicago (14-36-3) is expected to have rookie center Connor Bedard back in the lineup soon; he has missed 14 games with a fractured jaw.

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA)

The Flames (25-23-5) return home to face the Sharks (14-33-5) after going 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip. Calgary plays seven of its next eight games at Scotiabank Saddledome. Forward Connor Zary has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 43 games, tied for sixth amont NHL rookies this season. San Jose (14-33-5) is 4-2-1 in its past seven games after going 1-14-1 in its previous 16 games.

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSDET)

The Canucks (36-12-6) can extend their four-point lead on the Boston Bruins for the top record in the NHL when they host the Red Wings (27-19-6). Vancouver has one regulation loss in its past 16 games (12-1-3). Quinn Hughes leads the League in scoring among defensemen with 66 points (12 goals, 54 assists) in 54 games and has a rating of plus-36, second in the NHL to defense partner Filip Hronek, who is plus-37. Detroit is 10-3-2 in its past 15 games.