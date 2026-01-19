Jarvis breaks tie in 3rd period, Hurricanes defeat Sabres

Jarvis scored at 2:10, just seven seconds after Buffalo defenseman Owen Power was penalized for tripping Carolina forward Logan Stankoven. Jarvis capitalized on a sharp-angle rebound after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped his shot from the right hash marks.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes (31-15-4), who have won three in a row and are 7-1-1 in the past nine games.

Brandon Bussi, a 27-year-old in his first NHL season, made 17 saves to improve to 18-3-1.

“It wasn’t like, for a couple periods, there weren’t a ton of opportunities,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “But they were all like, that could be the difference, that could be the difference. (Luukkonen) made some good saves, too, so it was kind of a battle there in the net, and obviously our guy came out on top.”