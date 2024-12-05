NHL On Tap: Celebrini eyes milestone for Sharks at Lightning

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including one televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Thursday also marks the seventh week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

San Jose Sharks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA)

Macklin Celebrini will attempt to build on his impressive rookie season when the Sharks (10-13-5) visit the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games and can extend his point streak to six to become just the third 18-year-old with a run of that length, joining Connor McDavid (seven games in 2015-16) and Patrik Laine (six in 2016-17). The Sharks can extend their winning streak to four games for the first time since 2021-22. Though the Lightning (12-9-2) will welcome back Nick Paul after the forward missed six games with a lower-body injury, forward Nikita Kucherov (lower body) is out for the second consecutive game.

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Islanders host Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena one day after Brock Nelson was selected to the United States team for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. The 33-year-old was arguably the most surprising selection for the United States, landing a spot over forwards like Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens. "Happy to be part of it. It's going to be awesome," said Nelson, who has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists). Goalie Ilya Sorokin will start for New York (9-10-7) with Semyon Varlamov day to day because of a lower-body injury. Jared McCann leads the Kraken (12-13-1) in goals (10) and points (23). His five points against the Islanders are tied with Yanni Gourde for the team lead.

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW)

The Flames (13-9-4) will attempt to extend their dominance at Scotiabank Saddledome. Their 10 wins on home ice are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars for the second most in the NHL, trailing only the Toronto Maple Leafs (12). The Blues (12-12-2) have points in four consecutive games (3-0-1), including a 4-1 victory against their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.