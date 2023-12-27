NHL On Tap: Rolling Rangers seek revenge on Capitals

Bruins look to end 4-game skid; MacKinnon can push point streak to 19

WSHNYR_on_tap_122623

© Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 14 games Wednesday.

Rangers seek revenge

The New York Rangers have been somewhat of a juggernaut this season, coming out of the holiday break with the best points percentage (.734) in the NHL. They lead the Eastern Conference and the Metropolitan Division with a record of 23-8-1. They are averaging 3.34 goals per game (12th in the NHL) and have the best power play in the League at 31.1 percent. Their longest losing streak of the season is two games -- two! -- the second of those games a 4-0 loss at the Washington Capitals on Dec. 9. That was the only time the Rangers were shut out this season, and it came at the hands of goalie Charlie Lindgren, the brother of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren. So New York could be seeking a measure of revenge when they host the Capitals at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 2). The Capitals (17-9-5) are on a 3-0-1 run, with all four games going past regulation. Forward Alex Ovechkin has one goal in his past 16 games, but we all know he can score in bunches, so this should be a great way for each team to come out of the break. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Boston looks to end losing streak

The Boston Bruins look to shake a pre-holiday break funk when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX). Boston (19-7-6) is second in the Eastern Conference but has lost four straight (0-2-2) and six of seven, including a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and have been outscored 14-7 in that stretch. But David Pastrnak has scored through the skid. He has five points in his past five games and scored his 20th goal of the season in the loss to the Wild to become the sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 20-goal mark in eight consecutive seasons. The Sabres (14-17-4) are looking for consistency following the break after losing three of their past five games (2-2-1). Buffalo has gotten consistent scoring from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who has a three-game goal streak and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games. -- William Douglas, staff writer

MacKinnon still streaking

Nathan MacKinnon is on the roll of his life and will look to extend his 18-game point streak when the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) travel to face the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2) at Mullett Arena (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT) in the second game of a home-and-home between the teams. MacKinnon has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) on the streak, the longest of his career and longest in the NHL this season. An assist in a 4-1 win against Arizona on Saturday broke a tie with Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for longest point streak this season. Nylander had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) on his 17-game run from Oct. 11 to Nov. 19. MacKinnon also has an 18-game home point streak (38 points; 15 goals, 23 assists) from the start of the season. The No. 1 pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft is second in NHL scoring with 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 34 games, behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 34 games. Arizona was on a four-game winning streak before losing to Colorado before the break. The Coyotes are a point ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

ARI@COL: MacKinnon extends point streak to 18 games on Nichushkin's goal

Wednesday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSOH)

Devils forward Timo Meier has three goals in his past two games after not getting a point in his previous nine. New Jersey defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday for its first win in four games (1-2-1). Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly was released from hospital Saturday after sustaining an abdominal injury in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier that night. The Blue Jackets said his injury does not appear to be serious.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 2)

The Rangers went into the holiday break winning four of five games (4-1-0). They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime Saturday, after giving up four third-period goals to the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 loss the night before. Mika Zibanejad has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) on a seven-game point streak. Alex Ovechkin has one goal in his past 16 games. He ended a career-long 14-game scoring drought with an overtime goal in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 21.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL)

The Panthers won 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, giving them two wins in their past six games (2-4-0). Aleksander Barkov had two assists in the win. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past nine games. Lighting captain Steven Stamkos has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past five games. The Lightning have won three in a row.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

Auston Matthews can increase his personal goal streak to eight games. Matthews had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. He has 12 goals on his personal seven-game goal streak (he missed one game with an illness) and leads the NHL with 28 goals in 30 games. Ottawa earned its first victory in three games under Jacques Martin with a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Martin replaced D.J. Smith as coach on Dec. 18.

Boston Bruins at Buffalos Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

The Bruins have lost four straight (0-2-2) for the first time since a 0-4-1 skid from Dec. 5-12, 2019. David Pastrnak has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his past seven games. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has scored a goal in each of his past three games. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN)

Sidney Crosby has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 32 games and is on pace for a second consecutive 90-point season. The 36-year-old has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. The Penguins are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has 13 assists in his past 10 games. He is third among all NHL defensemen with 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.

Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET)

Patrick Kane has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 10 games since signing with the Red Wings as a free agent on Nov. 28. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) on a four-game point streak. Detroit is 1-5-0 in its past six games. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has seven points (four goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak. Minnesota is on a three-game winning streak and is 6-1-0 in its past seven games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO)

Sebastian Aho has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past seven games. The Hurricanes forward has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 31 games. Carolina had points in six straight (3-0-3) before losing 5-4 to the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nashville had won eight of 10 games (8-2-0) before losing 3-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Forward Filip Forsberg has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games.

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET, BSSWX, BSMW)

Jordan Kyrou had two goals for the Blues in a 7-5 win against Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, and has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games. St. Louis is 4-1-0 under Drew Bannister, who replaced Craig Berube as coach on Dec. 12. Dallas is on a three-game winning streak and has points in its last six games (5-0-1). Forward Jason Robertson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games.

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a seven-game point streak. It has been overshadowed by Nathan MacKinnon’s 18-game point streak (34 points; 12 goals, 22 assists). Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. Arizona had won four straight before losing the first game of a home-and-home at Colorado 4-1 on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3)

Gabriel Vilardi has an opportunity to extend a five-game goal streak. The Jets forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on the streak. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 11 games since returning from a knee injury sustained on Oct. 17. Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scored a lacrosse-style goal in a 7-5 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has six points (one goal, five assists) on a four-game point streak and leads NHL rookies with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, SNW, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken are playing the first of two games before hosting the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1. Seattle has won two straight and is 4-0-2 in its past six games. Matty Beniers has five points (one goal, four assists) on a three-game point streak. Calgary forward Blake Coleman has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past nine games. The Flames had points in five straight games (3-0-2) before losing 5-3 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC)

The Golden Knights will look to end a three-game losing streak on the last of four consecutive road games. Forward Jack Eichel had a 12-game point streak (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists) end in a 4-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Ducks forward Adam Henrique has seven points (six goals, one assist) in his past seven games. Anaheim is 2-7-0 in its past nine games.

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA)

Kings captain Anze Kopitar has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past 10 games. The 36-year-old forward had two assists in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Los Angeles has won three of its past four (3-1-0). San Jose is on a five-game losing streak. The Sharks lost 7-4 at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Defenseman Mario Ferraro had a career-high three assists in the loss.

Related Content

NHL National TV Broadcasts for Week of December 25-31

13 games to be nationally televised this week
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 

Latest News

2024-iihf-wjc-roundup-day-2-december-27-2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Projected top pick Celebrini has 5 points for Canada
3 keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer
Carolina Hurricanes recall goalie Antti Raanta

Raanta recalled by Hurricanes from AHL, will back up Kochetkov against Predators
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' Episode 3

‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’ Episode 3 goes into kitchen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 27

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Golden Knights against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 27
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Gerry OFlaherty made NHL debut on Christmas 52 years ago

O’Flaherty received ‘best Christmas gift’ making NHL debut on holiday
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
World Junior Championship preview for Day 2

On Tap: Day 2 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 1, December 26, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Brindley leads United States in opener
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
Jeremy Swayman dresses as Santa for Linus Ullmark's family

Swayman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for Ullmark’s kids 
State Your Case: Can Buffalo make Stanley Cup Playoffs?

State Your Case: Can Sabres make Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Sitting Down With George McPhee

McPhee talks Winter Classic, Cup win for Vegas in Q&A with NHL.com