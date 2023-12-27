NHL On Tap: Rolling Rangers seek revenge on Capitals

Wednesday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSOH)

Devils forward Timo Meier has three goals in his past two games after not getting a point in his previous nine. New Jersey defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday for its first win in four games (1-2-1). Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly was released from hospital Saturday after sustaining an abdominal injury in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier that night. The Blue Jackets said his injury does not appear to be serious.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 2)

The Rangers went into the holiday break winning four of five games (4-1-0). They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime Saturday, after giving up four third-period goals to the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 loss the night before. Mika Zibanejad has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) on a seven-game point streak. Alex Ovechkin has one goal in his past 16 games. He ended a career-long 14-game scoring drought with an overtime goal in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 21.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL)

The Panthers won 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, giving them two wins in their past six games (2-4-0). Aleksander Barkov had two assists in the win. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past nine games. Lighting captain Steven Stamkos has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past five games. The Lightning have won three in a row.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

Auston Matthews can increase his personal goal streak to eight games. Matthews had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. He has 12 goals on his personal seven-game goal streak (he missed one game with an illness) and leads the NHL with 28 goals in 30 games. Ottawa earned its first victory in three games under Jacques Martin with a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Martin replaced D.J. Smith as coach on Dec. 18.

Boston Bruins at Buffalos Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

The Bruins have lost four straight (0-2-2) for the first time since a 0-4-1 skid from Dec. 5-12, 2019. David Pastrnak has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his past seven games. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has scored a goal in each of his past three games. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN)

Sidney Crosby has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 32 games and is on pace for a second consecutive 90-point season. The 36-year-old has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. The Penguins are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has 13 assists in his past 10 games. He is third among all NHL defensemen with 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.

Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET)

Patrick Kane has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 10 games since signing with the Red Wings as a free agent on Nov. 28. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) on a four-game point streak. Detroit is 1-5-0 in its past six games. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has seven points (four goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak. Minnesota is on a three-game winning streak and is 6-1-0 in its past seven games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO)

Sebastian Aho has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past seven games. The Hurricanes forward has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 31 games. Carolina had points in six straight (3-0-3) before losing 5-4 to the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nashville had won eight of 10 games (8-2-0) before losing 3-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Forward Filip Forsberg has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games.

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET, BSSWX, BSMW)

Jordan Kyrou had two goals for the Blues in a 7-5 win against Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, and has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games. St. Louis is 4-1-0 under Drew Bannister, who replaced Craig Berube as coach on Dec. 12. Dallas is on a three-game winning streak and has points in its last six games (5-0-1). Forward Jason Robertson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games.

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a seven-game point streak. It has been overshadowed by Nathan MacKinnon’s 18-game point streak (34 points; 12 goals, 22 assists). Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. Arizona had won four straight before losing the first game of a home-and-home at Colorado 4-1 on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3)

Gabriel Vilardi has an opportunity to extend a five-game goal streak. The Jets forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on the streak. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 11 games since returning from a knee injury sustained on Oct. 17. Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scored a lacrosse-style goal in a 7-5 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has six points (one goal, five assists) on a four-game point streak and leads NHL rookies with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, SNW, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken are playing the first of two games before hosting the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1. Seattle has won two straight and is 4-0-2 in its past six games. Matty Beniers has five points (one goal, four assists) on a three-game point streak. Calgary forward Blake Coleman has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past nine games. The Flames had points in five straight games (3-0-2) before losing 5-3 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC)

The Golden Knights will look to end a three-game losing streak on the last of four consecutive road games. Forward Jack Eichel had a 12-game point streak (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists) end in a 4-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Ducks forward Adam Henrique has seven points (six goals, one assist) in his past seven games. Anaheim is 2-7-0 in its past nine games.

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA)

Kings captain Anze Kopitar has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past 10 games. The 36-year-old forward had two assists in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Los Angeles has won three of its past four (3-1-0). San Jose is on a five-game losing streak. The Sharks lost 7-4 at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Defenseman Mario Ferraro had a career-high three assists in the loss.