NHL On Tap: Jets, with new-look top line, look to keep soaring against Canadiens

Monday games

Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW)

The Ducks (11-19-0) close a four-game road trip after ending a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov leads NHL rookies with 15 assists, one ahead of Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, and his 16 points are tied with New Jersey's Luke Hughes for the most among rookie defensemen. The Red Wings (15-11-4) are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat has no points in his past three games and remains one away from 400 points and 200 assists in the NHL.

Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWI, BSN)

Pittsburgh forward Sidney Crosby, who has 1,533 points (567 goals, 966 assists) in 1,219 games, needs one point to pass Mark Recchi (1,533 points in 1,652 games) for 13th in NHL history. Minnesota's Brock Faber is third in the NHL among rookie defensemen with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 28 games and leads all rookies in averaging 23:59 in ice time, including playing more than 30 minutes in each of his past two games.

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

The Canadiens have points in three of their past four games (2-1-1). Forward Josh Anderson scored two goals in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday, doubling his goal total from his first 29 games. The Jets are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ROOT-NW, NHLN)

Seattle (10-14-8) has points in three straight games (2-0-1) following an eight-game skid (0-6-2). Defenseman Vince Dunn has assists in three straight games and is one away from reaching 100 with the Kraken. Dallas (17-8-4) also is 2-0-1 in its past three games. Forward Jamie Benn, who has 867 points (367 goals, 500 assists) in 1,059 games, needs one point to pass Neal Broten (867 points in 992 games) for second place in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, behind Mike Modano (1,359 points).

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSFL)

Sergei Bobrovsky will look to build on an impressive outing against the Edmonton Oilers, when he made 38 saves in the Panthers' win Saturday. He had been pulled after giving up four goals on 17 shots in the first two periods of a 4-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau will look to end an eight-game point drought against the Panthers, the team he spent the first 10 seasons of his 12-season NHL career with.