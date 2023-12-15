NHL On Tap: Islanders look to keep streaks alive

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Friday.

Islanders look to keep win, point streaks alive

The New York Islanders are on a roll. They've won four in a row and have points in seven straight games (6-0-1). They'll try to keep on rolling when they host the Boston Bruins at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SN, TVAS). The Islanders (14-7-7) have been led by forward Bo Horvat, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak, including an assist in New York's 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The Bruins (18-5-4) look to rebound after their 2-1 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Brad Marchand was held without a point Wednesday, but he has six points (five goals, one assist) in his past five games and 887 points (384 goals, 503 assists) in his NHL career. He's one point shy of tying Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Bobby Orr for sixth in Bruins history and 11 away from Rick Middleton (898) for fifth. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Predators finding their stride

The Nashville Predators (16-13-0) are playing their best hockey of the season, traveling to face the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) winning five of their past six (5-1-0), including a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday that saw them recover after blowing a 2-0 third-period lead. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are trying to claw their way back after a rough four-game swing through Western Canada where they lost to the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks to begin a six-game road trip. Carolina was able to salvage the last part of the trip with a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and a 2-1 victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves against Detroit. He made 31 saves at Ottawa on Tuesday, including one against Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on a penalty shot. Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has been out four games because of an upper-body injury. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Rangers, Shesterkin can straighten up vs. slumping Ducks

The New York Rangers need a game to feel good about because they've been too hit or miss of late. They'll have that chance against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG 2, MSG). The Rangers (19-7-1) have lost three of their past four games, all in regulation, including 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin was in net for all three games. It's a slump for the No. 1 goalie, nothing more and nothing less. But it also starts with Shesterkin if he's in against the Ducks (10-18-0). It's an opponent that has lost 12 of 13 games since Nov. 15 (1-12-0), giving up 4.08 goals per game and scoring 2.00. The Ducks likely won't have forwards Trevor Zegras or Mason McTavish, who remain out with injuries. Everything about this matchup spells opportunity for Shesterkin and the Rangers. They need to take advantage, because as good as they've been, their lead in the Metropolitan Division is thinning with the Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals playing well. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Friday games

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG2, MSG)



The Ducks have lost four in a row and 12 of 13. They haven't won in regulation since Nov. 14. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin will try to extend his season-opening home point streak to 13 games. Panarin has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) at home this season. New York is 9-3-0 at home.

Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; Hulu, ESPN+)



The Predators look to win their third straight and sixth in their past seven. Filip Forsberg scored in overtime and had an assist against the Flyers. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past six games. Carolina begins a three-game homestand.

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m.; MSGSN, NESN, SN, TVAS)



Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk needs one goal for 100 in his NHL career. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has eight assists during a five-game point streak for the Islanders, including two assists in their 4-3 win against the Ducks on Wednesday. He leads NHL defensemen under 23 or younger with 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 28 games.

Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN5, RDS)



The Senators (11-13-0) lost 4-2 at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, their third loss in four games. The Stars (16-8-3) haven't played since their 6-3 win against the Red Wings on Monday. They're 3-3-0 in December and 4-4-2 in their past 10 games.

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)

The Sharks (9-17-3) have points in four straight games (3-0-1) and in eight of their past 10 (6-2-2). They're coming off a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Coyotes (13-13-2) have lost four in a row, including 4-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, TVAS)



The Sabres (12-15-3) had points in three straight games (2-0-1) before losing 5-1 at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner was placed on injured reserve Thursday after sustaining an upper-body injury when he was hit by Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the second period Wednesday. The Golden Knights (20-5-5) have won four in a row and have points in nine straight games (6-0-3).