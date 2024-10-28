NHL On Tap: Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with Predators

Forward was Lightning captain for 10 years, won Stanley Cup twice; Jets look to remain undefeated

Stamkos_skating_practice

There are eight games on the schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada:

Games of the day

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa for the first time since signing with Nashville as an unrestricted free agent July 1. Selected by the Lightning with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos played 16 seasons for Tampa Bay, winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and serving as captain from 2014-24. The forward is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (555), points (1,137) and games played (1,082), but he has one goal in eight games for the Predators (3-5-0), who have won three in a row after opening the season with five straight losses. The Lightning (5-3-0) have won two of their past three.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

The Jets (8-0-0), the NHL’s only undefeated team, can become the fifth team to open a season with at least nine straight wins, joining the 1993-94 Maple Leafs (10-0-0), the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10-0-0), the 2015-16 Montreal Canadiens (9-0-0) and the 2021-22 Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0). Kyle Connor has 10 points (six goals, four assists) on an eight-game season-opening point streak, tying Blake Wheeler, who had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the first eight games in 2015-16, for the longest season-opening point streak in franchise history. The Maple Leafs (4-4-1) will be tough though; Toronto has won five straight against Winnipeg. Auston Matthews has led the Maple Leafs with nine points (five goals, four assists) in those games.

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, TVAS)

Mark Stone leads the NHL with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in nine games, and the Golden Knights (6-2-1) lead the NHL in goals per game (4.67). Stone came back from a back injury last season and led Vegas with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games before sustaining a lacerated spleen. Rasmus Andersson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in eight games for the Flames (5-2-1), who have lost two straight in regulation after opening the season on a six-game point streak (5-0-1). No Flames defenseman has reached 10 points in fewer games since Phil Housley did it in six games in 1995.

Other Monday games

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

Sam Bennett is on a four-game goal streak for the Panthers (6-3-1), who have won three of their past four. Tage Thompson has 10 points (six goals, four assists) on a six-game point streak for the Sabres (4-4-1), who have won three in a row.

Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW)

Leon Draisaitl has nine points (five goals, four assists) on a six-game point streak for the Oilers (4-4-1). The Blue Jackets (3-3-1) have points in three of four (2-1-1).

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; CHSN, ALT)

Nathan MacKinnon (four goals, 11 assists) and Cale Makar (three goals, 13 assists) each has opened the season on a nine-game point streak for the Avalanche (5-4-0), who have won five straight. The Blackhawks (2-6-1) have lost four in a row.

San Jose Sharks at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA)

Since opening its inaugural season with three straight wins, Utah (4-4-1) has gone 1-4-1, losing its past three in regulation. San Jose (0-7-2) is the only winless team in the League.

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO)

The Hurricanes (5-2-0) have won three in a row and are 4-1-0 on a six-game road trip that ends in Vancouver. Brock Boeser has five points (two goals, three assists) on a five-game point streak for the Canucks (4-1-2), who have won four in a row since starting the season 0-1-2.

