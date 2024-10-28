NHL On Tap: Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are eight games on the schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada:

Games of the day

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa for the first time since signing with Nashville as an unrestricted free agent July 1. Selected by the Lightning with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos played 16 seasons for Tampa Bay, winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and serving as captain from 2014-24. The forward is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (555), points (1,137) and games played (1,082), but he has one goal in eight games for the Predators (3-5-0), who have won three in a row after opening the season with five straight losses. The Lightning (5-3-0) have won two of their past three.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

The Jets (8-0-0), the NHL’s only undefeated team, can become the fifth team to open a season with at least nine straight wins, joining the 1993-94 Maple Leafs (10-0-0), the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10-0-0), the 2015-16 Montreal Canadiens (9-0-0) and the 2021-22 Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0). Kyle Connor has 10 points (six goals, four assists) on an eight-game season-opening point streak, tying Blake Wheeler, who had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the first eight games in 2015-16, for the longest season-opening point streak in franchise history. The Maple Leafs (4-4-1) will be tough though; Toronto has won five straight against Winnipeg. Auston Matthews has led the Maple Leafs with nine points (five goals, four assists) in those games.

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, TVAS)

Mark Stone leads the NHL with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in nine games, and the Golden Knights (6-2-1) lead the NHL in goals per game (4.67). Stone came back from a back injury last season and led Vegas with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games before sustaining a lacerated spleen. Rasmus Andersson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in eight games for the Flames (5-2-1), who have lost two straight in regulation after opening the season on a six-game point streak (5-0-1). No Flames defenseman has reached 10 points in fewer games since Phil Housley did it in six games in 1995.