NHL, NHLPA renew North American partnership with Enterprise

ST. LOUIS -- Enterprise, the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced a multiyear extension of their North American partnership.

An NHL and NHLPA sponsor since the 2009-10 NHL season, Enterprise is the flagship brand of Enterprise Mobility, which has a wide-ranging portfolio including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscription, luxury rental, technology solutions and more.

“Our partnership with the NHL and NHLPA has provided Enterprise with an incredible platform to authentically connect with a passionate fanbase, driving visibility, loyalty and deeper engagement with our brand,” said Susan Lynch, Assistant Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "We are excited to extend our partnership and look forward to bringing innovative mobility solutions to meet the needs of the League, its Players and its fans.”

In addition to maintaining its exclusive status as the Official Rental Car Partner of the NHL and NHLPA, Enterprise also retains non-exclusive rights in the used vehicle sales, car sharing and ride sharing services to promote its range of business lines, including Enterprise CarShare®, Commute with Enterprise® and Enterprise Car Sales®.

The Enterprise brand will continue to have a national marketing presence across all League touchpoints, including the NHL's linear, digital and social channels, digitally enhanced dasherboards, camera-visible in-arena inventory during games and events, and broadcast integrations across North American NHL media rightsholders (TNT and ESPN in the U.S. and Rogers in Canada).

“For more than 15 years, our partnership with Enterprise has been built on a shared commitment to engaging fans and strengthening hockey communities across North America,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “This renewal furthers that commitment, with an emphasis on innovation and creating experiences that bring fans even closer to the game they love”

“The NHLPA values and appreciates our long-term partnership with Enterprise, a trusted, community-focused company​,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director, Sponsorship & Player Marketing. “Players have enjoyed being an integral part of Enterprise’s promotional efforts over the years and we are looking forward to strengthening and building on this fantastic partnership for years to come.”

The brand will maintain local market partnerships with the majority of NHL Clubs and will continue to activate around NHL tentpole events like the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Game, NHL Stadium Series™, and Stanley Cup® Playoff games.

Enterprise delivers innovative transportation solutions through a broad portfolio of services designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers around the world. For nearly 70 years, Enterprise has been an industry leader in shaping the future of mobility.

Enterprise-branded business lines include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise CarShare and Car Club, Enterprise Fleet Management®, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental®, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise®, and Commute with Enterprise (vanpooling).

For more information, visit www.enterprisemobility.com.