NHL, NHLPA partner with V Foundation for Cancer Research for $2.9 million donation

The NHL and NHL Players' Association, together with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, have announced a funding of $2.9 million that will go directly to life-saving cancer research.

The announcement was made Saturday by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

The Commissioner was joined by Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation, and NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh.

More than $4 million was raised this season after the League partnered with the V Foundation during the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer. All 32 teams hosted in-game awareness nights that generated at least $1.2 million for local cancer-related charities around North America, bringing the collective total to more than $36 million since HFC's inception in 1998.

The V Foundation was a game-changer, with Hockey Fights Cancer securing nearly $700,000 in team and alumni fundraising efforts, highlighted by collaborations with, among others, the St. Louis Blues, Blues Alumni and the Tampa Bay Lightning. AstraZeneca was named HFC's first official corporate partner and started with $5,000 donations each time a player scored at least three goals through the NHL Hat Trick Challenge.

The endeavor achieved its season-long goal of $500,000.

"They truly brought substantial bandwidth and experience, a reputational lift for us," Rob Knesaurek, NHL senior vice president, youth development and industry growth, said of the V Foundation on April 17. "They're very sophisticated. They have a variety of different channels to connect with I think alongside our partnership with the work we've done. We have a new partner with AstraZeneca, the ability to kind of go in and really raise money for such a wonderful cause."

The joint initiative with the V Foundation kicked off 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto with an $800,000 translational research grant toward Dr. Gelareh Zadeh's brain cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.