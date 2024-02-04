Hockey Fights Cancer grant to fund research into brain tumors

TORONTO -- At the back of room 4-603 at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the tissue culture lab, Dr. Gelareh Zadeh peered into a microscope. She offered it next to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who put his eye to the lens to see the cells of a brain tumor taken out of a patient and grown in the petri dish.

Bettman, along with Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs; Marty Walsh, executive director of the NHL Players’ Association; and members of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, piled into Zadeh’s lab Thursday at the start of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. They followed along as Zadeh, senior scientist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, head of neurosurgery at Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network and co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, explained her work with meningiomas and other brain tumors, and the breakthroughs she hopes to achieve in an understudied area of cancer research.

“When we have a diagnosis of a meningioma that needs treatment, often it involves surgery because we need to remove the mass,” she said, noting that the team at her lab has found four subtypes of meningiomas. “We then need to know whether that tumor is going to be acting aggressively or it’s more benign.

“This project will help us determine whether any of those four are going to respond to a particular treatment, whether we can use a blood test to determine the outcome for the four categories and, more importantly, whether intervening is going to be something that helps a patient vs. another based on the categories they fall into.”